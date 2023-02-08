Musical tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Mashup Roll & Roll Musical presents “Grimm’s Alternative Fairy Tales” March 3-5 and 10-11 at The Alluvion in the Commongrounds building.
General admission is $28. People may pay what they can for the March 5 performance. Tickets go on sale Feb. 9 at mashuprockandrollmusical.com.
Community dinner
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library offers free pizza from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Community members are invited.
WinterFest activities
BEULAH — Crystal Lake Community Business Association sponsors WinterFest on Feb. 11 at Village Park.
Friends of the Darcy Library hosts a cookie sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Betsie Valley Trailhead Building. Cookies are $8 per pound.
Other activities: wagon rides, chili cook-off at noon, Outhouse Sprint and the WinterFest Parade at 3:30 p.m.
Call 231-383-1120 to register for the chili contest, parade or outhouse race. clcba.org
Bouquet workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Valentine/Galentine Bouquet Workshop is set from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Farm Club.
Make an arrangement with IndieGrow Flowers. Admission is $80 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-252-3079.
Novel released
LAKE LEELANAU — Michael Goodell recently released his third novel “CPHS Rules: A Speculative Future.”
The paperback and e-book are available at Amazon.com and can be ordered from local bookstores. mlgoodell.webs.com
‘The Green Book’ event
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts and Manistee Area Racial Justice & Diversity Initiative invite the public to a free viewing of “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom” at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Ramsdell Theatre.
Lake County Historical Society President Bruce Micinski introduces the documentary, presented by The Smithsonian. This event is part of the “Journey of Discovery: Honoring the Contributions of African Americans in Rural Michigan” project.
Gallery displays art
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts presents “Dickinson & Carter” in the main gallery through Feb. 25.
The exhibition features works by Grayling area artist Terry Dickinson and Ludington area artist Laura E. Carter.
Scholarships available
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation offers almost 100 scholarships for graduating high school seniors and current post-secondary students in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
Many applications are due March 1. Learn more at gtrcf.org/scholarships/apply. Questions: 231-935-4066; scholarships@gtrcf.org.
Repairs continue
TRAVERSE CITY — Walton Contracting recently began repairs to the Duncan Marina Harbor Master Building.
Marine Drive is open. Construction should be finished May 5. Questions: 231-922-4455.
DNR seeks educators
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources invites people to apply for the State Park Explorer Program and visitor center positions.
Seasonal explorer guides and visitor center educators can work in more than 40 locations around the state from mid-May through Labor Day weekend. Nature educators lead hikes, create activities, present programs and more. The DNR provides training and program supplies.
View open positions at michigan.gov/DNRJobs. Questions: 248-459-7917; DNR-ExplorersProgram@Michigan.gov.
