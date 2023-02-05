Class gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Senior High School Class of 1958 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Sleder’s. The group gathers on the second Wednesday of each month.
Contact: 231-946-7424.
Health care presentation
SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College Humankind Series continues with “The Future of Work in Healthcare” at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 via Zoom. A panel of health care professionals is expected to discuss upcoming work trends.
Access the event via https://bit.ly/humankindwinter23. More details: mwsanderson@westshore.edu.
Camp Grayling comments sought
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will accept public comments on the proposed Camp Grayling expansion through 5 p.m. Feb. 8.
Learn more about the camp’s lease update proposal and view a map at https://bit.ly/3Rpd9SE. Submit comments to DNR-Camp-Grayling@Michigan.gov.
Book drive
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center is offering a Valentine’s Day book drive.
Create or relate a short story inside a free miniature blank book. Pick up materials from the center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Finished books are due Feb. 10. Items will be donated to Maple Valley Nursing Home. Questions: communications@glenarborarts.org.
Folk concert
CADILLAC — Folk artist Abigail Stauffer will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Elks Lodge.
Gopherwood Concerts is presenting this show for $7 per student and $15 per adult. Purchase at MyNorthTickets.com.
Scholarships for students
ALPENA — Northland Area Federal Credit Union is accepting applications for the 2023 Jerry Erickson Educational Scholarship.
The credit union’s student members are eligible for this award. Winners are chosen based on academic achievement, community involvement and their essays.
Find an application at northlandcu.com. Mail the completed form to 1161 N. Bagley St. in Alpena, MI 49707 by March 1.
Safe Use Kits available
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 offers Safe Use Kits in Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford counties.
The kits include syringes, alcohol swabs, sterile water, cookers, cottons, tourniquets, fentanyl test strips and condoms. Pickup from a DHD office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
For more information on these programs, visit https://www.mi.gov/ssp and https://www.cdc.gov/ssp.
Birth training
BOYNE CITY — The Great Start Collaborative of Charlevoix, Emmet and Northern Antrim counties offers the Birth Doula Training from May 5-8 at Boyne District Library.
A doula is a non-clinical, trained professional who can provide support and information to pregnant individuals throughout prenatal, labor, delivery and postpartum periods.
The GSC obtained $7,500 in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Child Care to help fund scholarships for attendees.
Apply at https://bit.ly/doula23. Questions: cools@charemisd.org.
