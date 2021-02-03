Alzheimer’s webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hosts a free webinar at 1 p.m. Feb. 5. The topic is “Managing COVID-19: Special Issues Facing Families Impacted by Alzheimer’s.” Discuss caregiving, diagnoses, recovery and vaccinations. Register at alzfdn.org/events.
Rotary Charities CEO to retire
TRAVERSE CITY — Becky Ewing plans to retire in June after serving 14 years with Rotary Charities of Traverse City. She became the CEO in 2018. Ewing helped create two grant categories: the Systems Change Accelerator and Assets for Thriving Communities. The organization begins a nationwide search for a new leader. Applications are accepted through Feb. 28. More information: rotarycharities.org/hiring.
2 wounded after shots fired into vehicle
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP — Two people have been wounded in southeastern Michigan after shots were fired into a vehicle carrying six people, including two children.
The vehicle was traveling in Frenchtown Township about 10:15 p.m. Monday when a man exited a car that had pulled alongside it and opened fire, the Monroe County sheriff’s office said.
An 18-year-old Monroe woman who was driving the first vehicle was shot multiple times and was listed Tuesday in critical condition at a hospital.
A 17-year-old female passenger received minor injuries. Two 20-year-old women and two children in the vehicle were not hurt.
The man who fired the shots fled in the second car. The shooting was not believed to be random.
Frenchtown Township is about 44 miles (71 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.