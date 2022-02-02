MDOT meetings
TRAVERSE CITY — MDOT hosts virtual public meetings from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 2 and 3 to discuss plans to rebuild U.S. 31/M-72/M-37 (Grandview Parkway) from South Garfield Avenue to Division Street.
Join the meetings via Microsoft Teams or by calling 616-512-3275.
Volunteer trainingTRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan and the Northwest Michigan Association of Volunteer Administrators offer a training at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 via Zoom.
The training covers the Michigan Nonprofit Guide, a free resource leading potential donors and volunteers to local nonprofit websites. Michigan Community Service Commission collaborates with the Volunteer Generation Fund to provide this free session.
Sign up at https://bit.ly/3H35dAv.
Adult support group
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan presents the Adult Peer Advocacy Group meeting at 2 p.m. Feb. 3 via the Zoom application.
Adults can learn how to advocate for their needs and others’ needs as well as learn leadership skills.
Student performance
TRAVERSE CITY — Singer-songwriters from Interlochen Arts Academy perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at City Opera House. The program includes original songs in electric and acoustic settings.
Tickets are $10 for students. Others pay $20-25. Box office: 231-941-8082.
EP to releaseTRAVERSE CITY — Local musicians John Piatek and Friends aim to release their new extended play “EP 2” on Feb. 4. The extended play features pop and rock sounds and follows their 2021 album “John Piatek & Friends.”
Community sledding
TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Charter Township hosts a free community sledding event from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 5 at Grace Macdonald Park.
Hot cocoa and coffee are available. East Bay Township residents can meet their park commissioners. Attendees should bring their sleds.
Grand Rapids picks Chicago cop as chief
GRAND RAPIDS — The next police chief in Michigan’s second-largest city is coming from Chicago.
Eric Winstrom, a commander in the Chicago Police Department, has been hired in Grand Rapids, City Manager Mark Washington announced Tuesday.
Winstrom, who has a law degree, follows Eric Payne, who is retiring Friday.
Washington said he considered input from community interview panels and more than 600 comments from people who completed a survey.
Winstrom has been a Chicago officer for more than 20 years and is considered to be an expert on the use of force and the Fourth Amendment, which bans unreasonable searches, Grand Rapids said.
Conviction, 72-year sentence thrown out
MOUNT PLEASANT — An appeals court has thrown out a domestic assault conviction and extraordinary 72-year prison sentence that followed a stormy trial in federal court in Bay City.
If prosecutors take Michael Lee Johnson to another trial, it will require a different judge, the appeals court said in an unusual step.
“Given the serious errors at trial and sentencing, such reassignment would serve to preserve the appearance of justice,” the court said in a 2-1 opinion Monday.
The federal court found procedural errors with how Johnson was allowed to represent himself; the denial of defense witnesses; and the reasonableness of the long sentence.
Johnson was accused of assaulting his girlfriend at their apartment in Mount Pleasant in 2018. The location and the woman’s status as member of a Native American tribe triggered federal jurisdiction over the case.
The 2019 trial was rough. Johnson insisted on acting as his own lawyer for part of it and cross-examined the woman. During his own testimony, he yelled at U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington and was removed from court.
Johnson, 42, was convicted of assault, witness tampering and other crimes. After getting a severe sentence, he told everyone in the courtroom they would “burn in hell.”
