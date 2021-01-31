Free KN95 masks
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan and Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan distribute free KN95 masks throughout the region. The State of Michigan assisted with obtaining the masks for seniors and others who may benefit. Attendees are asked to wear masks inside their cars during this drive-through pickup.
Distribution schedule:
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at Emmet County Fairgrounds in Petoskey
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at Birch Street Elementary School in Kalkaska
Straits tunnel meeting
SAULT STE. MARIE — Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority meets from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 3 to discuss plans for a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge representatives, Michigan Department of Transportation staff and the public are invited. View the meeting at https://livestream.com/mdot/mscameeting02032021. Call 517-335-4381 to request large print materials, auxiliary aids or interpretation services.
