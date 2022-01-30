Meet the representative
HARBOR SPRINGS — Rep. John Damoose meets with residents of the 107th District at 11 a.m. Jan. 31 at Harbor Springs City Hall.
Attendees do not need an appointment. Contact: 517-373-2629.
Railroad meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan gathers at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Members and anyone interested in railroad history are welcome to discuss the 1947 Southern Pacific Railroad. Face masks are required.
More details: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Mackinac Straits meeting
LANSING — The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority meets at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at the Michigan Library and Historical Center.
MSCA members, MDOT support staff and Enbridge representatives discuss proposals for building a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.
Community members may attend in person, or view the meeting via the MichiganDOT YouTube channel. Submit comments at https://bit.ly/3IEDdna.
Small farm conference
TRAVERSE CITY — Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology presents its Northern Michigan Small Farm Conference from Feb. 2-6.
Virtual workshops cover topics like cold-hardy wine grapes, value-added products and farm policies and resources. Tickets are $25 and include access to recorded sessions through February 2023. smallfarmconference.com
Historical society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society hosts its program at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 via Zoom. Kennard Weaver presents “The Hannah Lay Building: Pillar of the Community.”
Contact weavmusic@aol.com for the meeting link. omphistoricalsociety.org.
State loses key decision in snowmobile case
DETROIT — A snowmobile driven by state employees is a motor vehicle under Michigan law, the state Supreme Court said, a key decision that could make taxpayers liable in a crash that injured two people.
The court heard arguments on Jan. 13 and decided Friday to let a Court of Appeals opinion stand. The issue was whether the Department of Natural Resources could claim governmental immunity and avoid legal responsibility for an incident on Pinney Bridge Road in Antrim County.
Audrey West was thrown into a river while her father was pinned under his snowmobile in 2018. They said they were forced to swerve when two DNR officers on snowmobiles were on the same road but in the wrong direction.
Justice Brian Zahra was the only member of the court who wrote a dissent. He said a snowmobile should not be lumped in with a car or truck, vehicles that carry no immunity for a state agency if an injury occurs.
“The dissimilarities are striking,” said Zahra, who noted that snowmobiles typically need considerable snow and don’t have tires, a roof or certain safety equipment.
In a separate but related case, Mark Goss was severely injured when his snowmobile collided with a vehicle driven by a DNR ranger who was grooming a ski trail in Chippewa County in 2018. The ranger, Roy Pederson, was driving a Gator utility vehicle and died.
The Supreme Court affirmed a decision by the appeals court, which said the utility vehicle, like a snowmobile, doesn’t trigger governmental immunity in an injury lawsuit.
