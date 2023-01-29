Program, discussion
BENZONIA — Local historian Al Bryant presents “The Good, the Bad and the Eccentrics in Michigan History” at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at Benzie Area Historical Museum.
Admission is free. This event kicks off a pop-up program and discussion series. More details: 231-882-5539.
History presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Peninsula Community Library.
American Bell Association member and local historian Laura Johnson presents “Sleigh Bells- Still Ringing.” The public and visitors are welcome. More details: nikki.sobkowski@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.