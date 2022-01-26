ISEA discussion
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts its next ISEA Café in person and via Zoom from 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 27. The speaker is John Hartig, visiting scholar at the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor.
He discusses an ecosystem-focused restoration approach for sites around the Great Lakes.
Book club gathers
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library's First Draft Book Club resumes meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Hofbrau Steakhouse. Discuss "Written in Bone: Hidden Stories in What We Leave Behind" by Sue Black.
The group usually gathers on the fourth Thursday of each month.
Bigs obtains donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan recently received $5,000 from Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One. The organization plans to use the funds for the Bigs Futures Program, which helps teens with scholarships, college enrollment and other opportunities.
Embroidery class
BELLAIRE — Ages 16 and older are invited to learn about hand embroidery at 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at Bellaire Public Library.
The Crafternoon group conducts a hands-on workshop on the fourth Thursday of each month. Registration: 231-533-8814.
Exhibitor deadline
MUSKEGON — Exhibitor applications for the Lakeshore Art Festival are due Feb. 1. Artists and craftspeople may enter their handmade goods for $35.
The festival is June 25-26. zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=9892
Call for artists
GLEN ARBOR — Applications are accepted for the 2022 Artist-in-Residence program at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Creative writers, visual artists, photographers, sculptors, musicians, ceramics makers and fiber artists are considered. Housing and a studio space are provided.
Submissions are due Feb. 2 at glenarborart.org.
Scholarships available
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation offers almost 100 scholarships for graduating high school seniors and current post-secondary students in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
This year, two new awards are available: the Traverse City Tourism Hospitality Scholarship and the LGBTQ Pride Scholarship.
Many applications are due March 1. Learn more at gtrcf.org/scholarships/apply. Questions: 231-935-4066.
