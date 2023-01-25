Discussing the news
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula resident and local news director Patrick Livingston presents on breaking news at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Peninsula Community Library.
History program
PETOSKEY — The Little Traverse Historical Society presents a free virtual program at 7 p.m. Jan. 26.
Executive Director Jane Garver shares a recently discovered collection of letters written by Princess Victoria Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Victoria.
Sign up for the program at petoskeymuseum.org or contact info@petoskeymuseum.org.
Club members recognized
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Lions Club King Lion Bill Chase recently presented service awards to several members: Ron Warnos (15 years), Dan Miller (10 years), Linda Chase (15 years) and Linda Poole (15 years).
Paddington tour
TRAVERSE CITY — “Paddington Gets in a Jam” comes to the City Opera House at 3 p.m. Jan. 29.
Tickets range from $20-30 via cityoperahouse.org.
Suburban Detroit boy, 5, dies after wandering away from home
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 5-year-old boy who wandered away from his suburban Detroit home on a night of subfreezing temperatures was pronounced dead after officers found him, police said.
The Clinton Township Police Department said officers were sent to search for the boy after he was reported missing Monday from his family’s home near the Saravilla Apartment complex.
Officers searched the surrounding area before they found the Macomb County child Monday morning and transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Anthony Coppola.
Police have so far disclosed few details about the incident, but said their investigation is ongoing.
The boy’s name has not been released.
Overnight temperatures during the boy’s disappearance were below freezing. The National Weather Service said the official low was 27 degrees at nearby Selfridge Air National Guard Base, The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reported.
Police asked anyone who has information about the case to contact the Clinton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 586-493-7839.
2 men arrested in connection with ‘97 slaying
LANSING — Two Ohio men were arrested Tuesday and face extradition on murder and other charges in connection with a 1997 slaying in southern Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, were arrested by U.S. marshals in connection with the slaying of an unidentifed man in Lenawee County’s Blissfield Township, about 88 miles (141 kilometers) southwest of Detroit, Nessel said.
They face charges of first degree premediated murder, assault with intent to maim, conspiracy and tampering with evidence, Nessel said.
“Michigan State Police worked with multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence and establish a timeline of events,” said Nessel.
She did not disclose what linked the Sepulvedas to the slaying.
A farmer found the headless, handless, unclothed remains on Nov. 19, 1997. The hands appeared to have been cut near the wrists, and officers found what appeared to be saw marks on the ends of the bones, Nessel said.
Michael Sepulveda has waived extradition and Richardo Sepulveda goes before a judge Wednesday morning, Nessel said. She did not reveal the relationship between the two.
It wasn’t clear whether the Sepulvedas have attorneys who might comment on the allegations.
