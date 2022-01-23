Hockey game tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are available starting Jan. 24 for the Grand Traverse Guns N Hoses hockey game.
The game begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Centre Ice Arena. A silent auction opens at 6 p.m. on the upper level.
John and Snow Sandula, of Traverse City, were chosen as the beneficiaries of the event. John has esophageal cancer, and his daughter Snow receives treatments for a medical condition.
Tickets are $5 at Bill Marsh Automotive Group on Garfield Avenue, Hockey Shop North at Centre Ice Arena or the National Cherry Festival office. T-shirts are $10 at Bill Marsh or Centre Ice.
Limited tickets and T-shirts are available at the door. gtgunsnhoses.com
Vaccine program
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers the free Homebound COVID-19 Vaccine Initiative for people with a disability or medical condition that prevents them from leaving their home.
At-home COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are available to residents in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Alpena, Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle and Wexford counties.
Home visits begin during the week of Jan. 24. Call 231-922-0903 to register.
Photography presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Photographer Lynn O’Shaughnessy presents “Reflections on Nature Photography” at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 via Zoom. She shares tips for taking nature photos and gives a virtual tour through a sunflower farm.
Cost is $20 for the public, $10 for members of the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. Sign up via Eventbrite.com.
Kids workshop
LUDINGTON — A kids multimedia art workshop is Thursdays from 3:30-5 p.m. Jan. 27 through March 3 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Ages 5-15 may create clay and painting pieces and learn to use the pottery wheel. Cost is $18 for LACA members, $23 for others. Contact: 231-845-2787.
Painting event
CENTRAL LAKE — The Paint and Pour Party goes from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 27 at The Blue Pelican. Admission is $25 per person. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
RSVP: 231-377-2002 or 248-231-8820.
Online resource
TRAVERSE CITY — The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan offers “Active Daily Living,” informational resources for older adults and caregivers.
This online tool includes home safety tips, self-care ideas and healthcare advice. The free Family Caregiver Newsletter provides monthly articles on these and more topics.
Browse resources at aaanm.dailylivingadvice.com.
