Film festival screening
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts presents the Ann Arbor Film Festival at 7 p.m. Jan. 27. The program features eight documentary, animation, narrative and hybrid films from the recent festival.
Admission is $10 via Eventbrite.com or $15 at the door. Contact: 231-845-2787.
Commission seeks nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City Human Rights Commission is accepting nominations for its Business/Organization Humanitarian Efforts Award.
The award recognizes a company or organization that continually assists people in the region. Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 31 at bit.ly/3CYdeXj.
Career center to host students
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Education Services Career Tech will host 10th grade students from area schools Feb. 1-2 during Career and Technical Education Month. Home-schooled students also are welcome.
Students can explore the 21 programs offered at the local facility and talk with instructors about their options for the 2023-24 school year. Career and technical programs are open to juniors and seniors in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties.
Families also can attend informational meetings about the North Ed Early College program. Meet at the center at 6 p.m. March 14 and in a virtual format at 5:30 p.m. March 16 and 21. Contact: adarga@NorthwestEd.org.
