Cocoa Crawl
ELK RAPIDS — The Downtown Elk Rapids Cocoa Crawl goes from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 21.
Participating businesses: The DAM Shop, The Flour Pot Bakery, Bayfront Beach and Bike, Haystacks, Nifty Things, Cellar 152, Happy Camper Coffee Co., Nature Connection, Town Club, Amy Kate Designs & Golden Hill Farms, River St. Market and Alley Cats at Short’s Pull Barn.
Tickets are $5 at Happy Camper Coffee Co., Nifty Things and The DAM Shop.
Crafting sessions
BELLAIRE — “Crafternoons” start at 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at Bellaire Public Library. This month, make handmade beads from recycled magazines and newspaper.
Materials are provided and the class is free. Sessions are offered on the fourth Thursday of the month through May 25. Register at bellairelibrary.org or call 231-533-8814.
2 workers injured after ammonia leak at Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT — Two workers were hospitalized with minor chemical burns Thursday after an ammonia leak led to the evacuation of Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Fire Department said.
The leak occurred in the arena’s basement, firefighters said.
Two men believed to be in their 20s who had been near the leak suffered chemical burns, said James Harris, the chief of community relations and public information officer for the fire department.
“The leak was contained by us,” Harris said. “Little Caesars Arena did their due diligence. They went into action, and the situation will be mitigated shortly.”
The fire department’s hazmat team remained at the scene monitoring the situation at 4:30 p.m., an hour after the leak was sealed.
The cause of the leak was not immediately released.
Ammonia is used as a refrigerant, but the gas can be dangerous if ingested by humans.
There were no events scheduled at the arena Thursday night.
Court turns aside more appeals in Flint water cases
DETROIT — Prosecutors lost decisions Thursday in two more Flint water cases as the state appeals court affirmed the dismissal of charges against a former high-ranking health official and the city’s ex-manager.
The appeals court, in one-sentence orders, said it didn’t need to hear arguments because the “questions to be reviewed are so unsubstantial.”
Charges have been dismissed against seven people who were indicted by a one-judge grand jury. An eighth, former Gov. Rick Snyder, is waiting for a judge to formally sign off on a dismissal.
The moves followed an extraordinary opinion last summer by the Michigan Supreme Court, which said the indictment process was illegal.
Despite that unanimous ruling, the attorney general’s office has pursued appeals to somehow save the charges but has lost at each turn.
The latest orders were in cases involving former Michigan state medical executive Eden Wells and former Flint emergency manager Darnell Earley.
Wells was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who had Legionnaires’ disease. Some experts believe the poor condition of the Flint River caused the outbreak. Separately, the water wasn’t properly treated, causing lead to erode off old pipes.
Earley was charged with misconduct in office. He was a Snyder-appointed manager in Flint when the city was using the river.
Meanwhile, attorneys for Snyder asked the appeals court Thursday to turn aside an appeal by prosecutors in his case.
“The court should adamantly reaffirm that procedure matters and dismiss this appeal for lack of jurisdiction,” Gaetan Gerville-Reache wrote.
A six-year statute of limitations could prevent prosecutors from refiling charges against Snyder and some other defendants.
Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez
