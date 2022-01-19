Camera club gathers
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club members meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 via Zoom. Northern Michigan photojournalist Steve Jessmore presents images of birds and nature. tacameraclub.org
Library closure
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library is closed until Jan. 25 because of a staff COVID-19 exposure.
The board meeting is moved to 10 a.m. Jan. 28.
Library event
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library hosts an event for kids and their families at 1 p.m. Jan. 22. Young engineers may complete the Paper Airplane Challenge, designing and launching the flying machines.
Face masks are encouraged for all attendees.
Snow relay
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Sno-Go Hot Cocoa Hustle Relay Race begins at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Highlands. Teams of four race down the mountain while holding trays of hot cocoa.
Entry is $25 per team. Sign up at highlandsharborsprings.com or before the event.
Chili cook-off
TRAVERSE CITY — The fifth annual Chili Cook Off goes from 3-6 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Elks Lodge. Donations are accepted for silent auction and raffle prizes.
Volunteers are needed during the event. Proceeds go to 22 2 None, a nonprofit working to raise awareness about veteran suicide.
Jazz at the Circuit
TRAVERSE CITY — The Jazz (late) Brunch begins at 3 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Grand Traverse Circuit.
Performers include The Jeff Haas Trio, Laurie Sears and trumpeter Anthony Stanco. Chateau Chantal provides wine; The Good Bowl serves food.
A $20 donation is suggested.
Weekly kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers interactive programs for preschool and elementary students. Museum admission is $7 each.
Upcoming events:
- Kid’s Craft Lab: Mitten Mobile at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24 or 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 27
- Storytime Adventures: “Katy and the Big Snow” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 28
Vaccine clinic
BRETHREN — District Health Department No. 10 offers the flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. The seasonal flu shot costs $37 without insurance; high-dose and preservative-free flu shots are $46. Financial assistance may be available. Attendees must bring their driver’s license and insurance cards.
Call 888-217-3904 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose and/or flu shot.
State House cancels voting for week
LANSING — The Michigan House of Representatives has canceled voting for the week because lawmakers and staff have COVID-19, are close contacts or are awaiting test results.
The chamber typically holds session on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
House Speaker Jason Wentworth did not specify how many legislators may have the coronavirus. “We are going to act with caution and make sure everyone is able to do the right thing and follow the most updated recommendations,” the Farwell Republican said. “Nobody wants to see COVID get in the way of normal business and delay work on issues that are important to Michigan families. However, we have nothing on the agenda this week that must be done immediately, and the votes can be rescheduled for next week.”
The Michigan Senate voted on bills Tuesday and plans to be in session Wednesday and Thursday.
