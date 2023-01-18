Camera club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The next meeting of the Traverse Area Camera Club begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at The Presbyterian Church and via Zoom.
The speaker is Teresia Moreno, volunteer director of photography for the National Cherry Festival. More information: 231-883-1588.
Book drive
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center offers the Valentine’s Day book drive from Jan. 20 through Feb. 10.
Create or relate a short story inside a free miniature blank book. Pick up materials from the center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Finished books are due by Feb. 10. Items will be donated to Maple Valley Nursing Home. Questions: communications@glenarborarts.org.
Baby play time
INTERLOCHEN — Baby Time begins at 10 a.m. Fridays at Interlochen Public Library. Open play, music and books are included. More details: 231-276-6767.
Sleep education
TRAVERSE CITY — The MSU Extension presents the Sleep Education for Everyone Program at noon Fridays from Jan. 20 through Feb. 24.
The online series covers sleep hygiene, mindfulness, sleep myths and other topics. Register at https://bit.ly/3PzYeUw.
Exhibition opens
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center hosts an opening reception for “Furniture, Fiber, Photography and Sculpture” from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 20.
The annual show features local and regional artists. View the pieces through Feb. 17.
Comedy shows
ELK RAPIDS — Ethanology hosts Stand-Up Comedy Night at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 and Feb. 17. Admission is $5.
‘Clue’ performances
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company presents “Clue (High School Edition)” at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 and 21 and 2 p.m. Jan. 21 and 22.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Asylum Roadshow
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Historic Commons hosts another “Asylum Roadshow” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
People may share their stories for use in future exhibitions or articles. The project aims to collect documents, images and objects relating to the Traverse City State Hospital.
Grow Benzie activities
BENZONIA — Grow Benzie offers regular activities for all ages.
The Knitting Circle gathers from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the Grow Benzie Studio. The Art Guild leads Open Drawing Night at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. RSVP to art@growbenzie.org.
The Fibershed is open from 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The space offers re-purposing workshops and shopping for materials.
The 5toONE Playgroup meets from 10-11:30 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month. This group is open to ages 6 and younger and their caregivers. Admission is free and includes a snack and story.
Cases plunge to lowest level in nearly a year
COVID-19 cases fell 29 percent this week to 5,026, the fewest reported since the week ending April 3, 2022, Michigan officials reported Tuesday.
The case count fell for the fourth consecutive week, but the state also reported a 9 percent increase in COVID-19 deaths: 149 compared to 137 last week.
Of those deaths, 78 occurred in December and 66 in January.
The decline in cases comes as hospitalizations declined 279 to 1,082, the least since Dec. 2, when the state reported 1,054 patients.
Michigan also reported that 10.3 percent of the over 55,000 tests administered in the past week came back positive. That’s the lowest percent positive since April 29, 2022, when 10.1 percent were positive.
It’s the fewest number of weekly test results reported since the April 2020, when Michigan, like most states, was trying to ramp up testing in the face of the coronavirus.
The drop in cases also occurs as a new variant, dubbed XBB.1.5, becomes more common in the nation and the Midwest. It’s considered the most transmissible variant yet, but it has not triggered increasing numbers of serious illness in the northeast, where it makes up over 80 percent of cases.
In the region that includes Michigan, XBB.1.5 makes up 14 percent of cases, up from 8.2 percent the week before. — Mike Wilkinson
