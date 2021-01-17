Food safety training
CADILLAC — Michigan State University Extension educators offer food safety training webinars through March. The free series is available at 1 p.m. Mondays through Zoom. Register through events.anr.msu.edu.
Winter topics:
- Jan. 18 — Electric pressure cookers
- Jan. 25 — Freezer jam
- Feb. 1 — Food safety scoring tips
- Feb. 8 — Vacuum sealer
- Feb. 15 — Cooling comfort food safely
- Feb. 22 — Freezer meal prep
- March 1 — Using frozen fruit
- March 15 — Kitchen knife skills
- March 22 — Spring cleaning the kitchen
- March 29 — Social media and food safety
Pick ups return
TRAVERSE CITY — Habitat for Humanity- Grand Traverse Region recently announced the ReStore will resume pickup of furniture, appliances, cabinets and other large items. The sales floor will close Thursdays starting Jan. 21 so staff can obtain donations from area homes. Items can be placed in the garage or outdoors for pickup. Donors and staff must wear face masks. More details: 231-944-1182.
