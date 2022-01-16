MLK Day program
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers Martin Luther King Jr. Day programs from 9:30-11:30 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
Each session explores peace through activities like puzzles, games and an interactive story. The United Way of Northwest Michigan provides a free, take-home activity bag for each child.
The program is free with the $7 museum admission. Sign up at greatlakeskids.org.
New mental health partnership TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center recently obtained a grant from the Clark Family Foundation Inc.
Funds support a new partnership between the advocacy center and Peace Ranch. The two facilities aim to provide a program for children affected by trauma.
‘Fab Collabs’ program
LUDINGTON — Teens and adults are invited to the “Fab Collabs” program Tuesdays at 3:15 p.m. from Jan. 18 through April 12 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
University of Michigan Penny W. Stamps School of Art and Design students join virtually to offer strategies, demonstrate techniques and share ideas for the art projects.
Registration: 231-845-2787.
Vaccine clinic set
MANISTEE — District Health Department No. 10 offers a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Little River Casino Resort.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. The seasonal flu shot costs $37 without insurance; high-dose and preservative-free flu shots are $46. Financial assistance may be available.
Attendees must bring their driver’s license and insurance cards.
Call 888-217-3904 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose and/or flu shot.
Habitat receives grant
LANSING — Habitat for Humanity recently obtained $2 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Healthy Homes Production Grant Program.
Funds aim to help nonprofits identify the health and safety hazards of low-income families’ homes. Home repair needs will be addressed.
Art applications open
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Woman’s Club accepts vendor applications for the annual Glen Lake Woman’s Club Art Fair through March 20.
The Art Fair is July 20 at Glen Arbor Township Hall. This juried event features pottery, painting, textiles, woodworking and jewelry.
Proceeds go to scholarships for Glen Lake High School students.
Vendors can register at https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=9664. More information: glwcartfair@gmail.com or 231-412-0214.
Police: 2 men fatally shot outside hall
HAZEL PARK — Two men have been shot and killed inside a vehicle parked outside a rental hall just north of Detroit.
Police believe two to three men walked up to the vehicle in Hazel Park Friday afternoon and opened fire.
At the time of the shooting, a remembrance gathering was being held in the hall for a person who was killed last year. People in the hall and parking lot fled the area after the shooting, police said.
Hazel Park is in Oakland County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.