Chocolate tasting
TRAVERSE CITY — A cacao and chocolate tasting is taking place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Rough Pony.
Learn about cacao, which is what chocolate is made from, and sample some items. Hosted by Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate. Admission is $20 via MyNorthTickets.com.
Norte Race Team meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Learn about the Norte Race Team at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at Brick Wheels.
The group is open to riders in fourth through 12th grades. Previous race experience is not needed. RSVP through norteyouthcycling.org/calendar.
Commissioner to speak
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library is hosting Peninsula Insights at 7 p.m. Jan. 18. Newly elected Grand Traverse County Commissioner T.J. Andrews will speak.
Winter birds class
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering the virtual class “Feeding Winter Birds” from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 21.
Admission is $25 and includes a Peterson Field Guide to Feeder Birds. Sign up by Jan. 19 via Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses. Create an account under “purchase a license” and then find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.
For more information, call 231-798-3573.
History program
FRANKFORT — Benzie Shores District Library and Benzie Area Historical Society will present “A History of Frankfort Harbor” with Andy Bolander at 4 p.m. Jan. 19 at the library.
Adult book discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Pageturners, an adult book club, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Peninsula Community Library. For more information, call 231-223-7700.
Representative opens office
LANSING — Rep. Neil Friske, R-Charlevoix, recently opened his new office at S-1486 in the Anderson House Office Building.
Friske is starting his first term. He represents the 107 House District, which includes Charlevoix, Chippewa and Emmet counties, as well as parts of Cheboygan, Chippewa and Mackinac counties.
Contact him by calling 517-373-2629 or emailing NeilFriske@house.mi.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.