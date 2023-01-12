Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse hosts a can drive at noon Jan. 14 at Family Fare on Eighth St.
Donate returnable cans and bottles to the local organization.
Arbutus Court work
TRAVERSE CITY — Elmer’s Crane and Dozer, Inc. will be performing work in Arbutus Court Park, 1250 Arbutus Court, and F&M Park, 716 E. State St., this week to install new basketball courts. Arbutus Court Park start date is scheduled for today, with work to be done in F&M Park on Friday.
Both parks will be closed to all users during construction. Proper barricades and signage will be in place. Please use alternate routes to avoid this area to reduce congestion and delay.
All work is subject to weather and may change.
Detroit-area city OKs animal sacrifice for religious reasons
HAMTRAMCK — Residents of a Detroit-area community with a large Muslim population can sacrifice animals at home for religious reasons.
The Hamtramck City Council explicitly approved the practice, 3-2, Tuesday, another step in recognizing a cultural shift in a city whose 20th century history was shaped by Polish immigrants.
Muslims often slaughter animals, typically goats or sheep, or pay someone to do it for them during the holy holiday of Eid al-Adha. Meat is shared with family, friends and the poor.
The Hamtramck council in December had voted to continue a ban on animal slaughter but reversed course, at least for religious reasons, after legal advice and objections from people who follow the Islamic faith, the Detroit Free Press reported.
“If somebody wants to do it, they have a right to do their practice,” council member Mohammed Hassan said.
Dawud Walid, director of the Michigan branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said “it’s not something new or novel.”
“This is when Muslims recognize Abraham sacrificing a sheep instead of having to sacrifice his son,” Walid said, referring to the passage in the Quran and Old Testament.
Hamtramck residents will be required to notify the city, pay a fee and make their property available for inspection.
Attorney: Ex-officer who killed Lyoya shouldn’t face trial
GRAND RAPIDS — A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser should not have to stand trial, the defendant’s attorneys argued as they urged a judge to dismiss the case.
Ex-Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya. On Monday, Schurr’s attorneys filed a motion seeking to toss out a ruling that a jury trial should be held in the case, news outlets reported.
Schurr’s lawyers say in the filing that Schurr acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows police officers to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest.
“The district court erred in its legal findings related to the raised defenses, and the government’s evidence presented at the preliminary examination failed to provide disputed facts that would leave any question open for a jury to decide or support a finding that Officer Schurr committed a crime,” according to the motion that news outlets obtained from Schurr’s attorneys.
A jury will decide whether Schurr’s use of deadly force was necessary “after a full and fair trial,” District Judge Nicholas Ayoub ruled in October.
The trial is scheduled to start March 13.
Lyoya, 26, briefly ran from a traffic stop then grappled with Schurr across a front lawn before the white officer shot him at point-blank range last April. The final moment was recorded on video by a man who was a passenger in the car with Lyoya.
Schurr repeatedly told Lyoya to take his hands off the officer’s Taser, according to video. The refugee from Congo was on the ground when he was killed.
Schurr, an officer for seven years, was fired in June after being charged with murder.
Attorneys for Lyoya’s family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit last month against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids.
It seeks $100 million and accuses Schurr of using unnecessary, illegal and excessive force against Lyoya and showing gross negligence. It also alleges that the city’s police use-of-force policies are misguided and are largely to blame for Lyoya’s death.
Grand Rapids, which has a population of about 200,000, is 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Detroit.
Lyoya’s killing by an officer came after numerous others in recent years involving Black people, including George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis sparked a national reckoning on race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.