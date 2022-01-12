Support group meets
WILLIAMSBURG — DivorceCare group meets weekly at 6:30 p.m. starting Jan. 12 at New Hope Community Church. The group aims to offer support for people going through divorce or separation.
Free childcare is available for all ages. Questions: 231-218-9765.
Influenza presentation
BENZONIA — West Shore Community College Professor Michael Nagle presents “The Great Influenza Pandemic (1918-1920)” at 4 p.m. Jan. 13 via Zoom.
This is part of the Benzie Area Historical Society’s Benzonia Academy Lecture Series. Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89591872225.
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Discuss “The Women of Copper Country” at 5 p.m. Jan. 13 at Interlochen Public Library.
This Great Michigan Read is presented by Michigan Humanities and supported by partners including the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Meijer Foundation.
Recovery groups
CADILLAC — Healing Private Wounds hosts free sexual abuse recovery groups: Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m. starting Jan. 13 and Wednesdays from 2-3:30 p.m. starting Jan. 19.
Each session goes for 10 weeks and includes counseling services. Contact: 231-846-4495.
Winter Lecture Series
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse continues the Winter Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 via Zoom. The topic is “Our Local Shipwrecks Part 1: Northport Bay to Cherry Homes.” Registration is free.
Republican leader gets probation for harassment
FLINT — The leader of the Flint-area Republican Party who made a harassing phone call to a Democratic official in the Upper Peninsula was placed on probation Tuesday and ordered to write an essay about the effects of bullying.
Matthew Smith, 24, was accused of calling Jennifer Kelly, the elected clerk in Houghton County, and threatening to poison her dogs during a 1 a.m. phone call in March 2020. A buddy was running against her.
Smith vigorously denied any threats against dogs but pleaded guilty in November to malicious use of a phone.
“I apologize for calling Miss Kelly and making a political phone call late at night,” Smith told MLive.com outside court. “You should never make a phone to someone late at night and spook them or startle them.”
Besides leading the Genesee County GOP, Smith is a school board member in Davison. The controversy has led to a recall effort against him.
Smith must perform 240 hours of community service and pay $650. His record eventually will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble.
Detroit expects eturn to classrooms by end of January
DETROIT — Students in Detroit’s public schools could return to their classrooms in about two weeks.
In-person classes are expected to resume by Jan. 24 or Jan. 31 at the latest, according to the district, which switched all schools to virtual learning last week due to increasing COVID 19 cases and the city’s poor vaccination rate.
“This is a temporary online learning period to allow the city’s infection rate to decline,” the Detroit Public Schools Community District said in an email Monday.
In Detroit, just 44% of residents 5 and older had received a vaccine dose as of last week, compared with a statewide rate of 63%.
Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti told parents in a letter that a return to the classroom would lead to “extreme levels of positive cases.”
Large school systems in Newark, New Jersey, Milwaukee, Cleveland and other cities also have gone back to remote learning as infections soar and sideline staff members. Dozens of smaller districts have followed, including outside Detroit, Chicago and Washington.
Like most public districts across Michigan, Detroit schools returned to in-person learning in the fall.
About 2,000 laptops were given out by schools in Detroit Thursday and Friday with the temporary switch back to virtual learning, according to the district that is providing internet access to students at no cost.
“Most of our students have a learning device at home that was previously provided by the district last year or this year,” the district said.
About 58% of the district’s 50,000 students attended class virtually Thursday. On Friday, attendance rose slightly to 61%.
During two online learning days in December, the average attendance rate was about 75%. In-person attendance this academic year has been about 80%, the district said.
