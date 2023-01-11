Benzie County Sheriff’s Office probing reported explosion in Beulah
BEULAH — The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is looking into what may have been an explosion that left one man injured.
The county’s Central Dispatch received a call at 11:48 p.m. Sunday reporting an explosion at 76 N. Benzie Boulevard in the village of Beulah. The sheriff’s office and Benzonia Township Fire Department responded.
When authorities arrived at the scene, sheriff’s deputy Kyle Rosa said they did not see any active fire, but noted that a garage had sustained some damage.
A 41-year-old man who was living there sustained injuries that required him to be transported to Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort by his family, the police report stated.
Rosa was unable to confirm the extent of his injuries.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the explosion was still believed to have been an accident, with the sheriff’s office declining to provide any further information. The case is under investigation.
Grief support meetings
EMPIRE — A grief support group meets at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the United Methodist Church. The nine-week session is open to all individuals for bereavement education and support. Call 231-633-3348 to learn more or sign up.
Parks closed
TRAVERSE CITY — Elmer’s Crane and Dozer works in Arbutus Court Park on Jan. 11 and F&M Park on Jan. 12. Crews will install new basketball courts.
Both parks are closed during construction. Questions: 231-922-4900.
Benzie lecture
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society presents a Benzonia Academy Lecture at 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at Mills Community House.
Michael Nagle speaks on “The Forgotten Iron King of the Great Lakes: Eber Brock Ward.” Learn more and find the Zoom link at benziemuseum.org.
Weekend dinners
SUTTONS BAY — Winter Weekend Dinners start at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 21 and 28 at the Inn at Black Star Farms.
The three-course meal is paired with the estate’s wines. Seats are limited at each event. Price is $60. Find the menu and more details at blackstarfarms.com/dinners-inn.
Comedy show
GAYLORD — Comedian Andy Beningo performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at Otsego Resort.
Dinner and show tickets are $75. A cash bar is available. Admission to the show is $30. Contact: 800-752-5510.
Banished words announced
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University recently released its 2023 Banished Words List.
Words and phrases are chosen if they are misused, overused or useless.
The 10 banished terms are “GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time), “inflection point,” “quiet quitting,” “gaslighting,” “moving forward,” “amazing,” “irregardless,” “absolutely,” “it is what it is” and “does that make sense?”
Suggest a word or phrase to ban in 2024 at lssu.edu/traditions/banishedwords/.
Senator opens office
LANSING — Michigan Sen. John Damoose serves the 37th District from his office at the Connie B. Binsfeld Office Building, 201 Townsend St. in Lansing.
The senator’s staff includes Chief of Staff Cherryl Khoury, Deputy Chief of Staff Dakota Baker, District Liaison Steve Yoder and Office Assistant Juliana Woolford.
Contact the office at 517-373-2413 or SenJDamoose@senate.michigan.gov.
