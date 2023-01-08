Bariatric surgery seminar
TRAVERSE CITY — A free virtual informational seminar on bariatric surgery starts at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Munson Medical Center’s Bariatric Program Medical Director Michael Nizzi discusses the surgery and how patients may qualify.
Register at munsonhealthcare.org/bariatrics.
Trivia fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — Grass River Natural Area presents a trivia night from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn.
Teams of two to six players can participate. Cost is $5 per player, with proceeds going to GRNA.
Trivia event
TRAVERSE CITY — Cheesy Trivia Night goes from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 13 at Left Foot Charley. The event features four Cheese Lady dips paired with LFC wine and cider.
Tickets are $25 via leftfootcharley.com.
Museum concert
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum hosts Steve Stargardt, Nancy Stagnitta and Jack Dryden at 7 p.m. Jan. 13. They play selections from the American Songbook.
Admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com or the box office: 231-938-9300.
Winter exhibition
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center hosts its annual Winter Member Exhibition through Jan. 13. More than 150 artworks from OAC members are on display. The event is sponsored by Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
The center is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Overflow parking is along the east side of Second Street and on Main Street.
Art contest
LANSING — Students may submit their designs for the State of the State Art Contest until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 15.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks a design for the 2023 State of the State program following the theme “What makes Michigan strong?”
Submissions are accepted at michigan.gov/artcontest.
Call for poster art
LANSING — Michigan State Police invites fifth graders to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.
Original artwork must show the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” Submissions are due Jan. 27.
Mail them to the MSP Missing Children’s Clearinghouse at 7150 Harris Drive in Dimondale, MI 48821. Questions: HardestyJ2@michigan.gov.
Award applications accepted
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation accepts scholarship applications until March 1. Applicants are high school graduating seniors, early/middle college program graduating seniors or home-schooled students in Manistee County.
Winners are announced in the spring. Students can apply through manisteefoundation.org.
