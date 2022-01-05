Candlelight vigil
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Indivisible hosts a candlelight vigil at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the old Grand Traverse County courthouse, corner of Washington Street and Boardman Avenue.
The event occurs one year after the incident at the U.S. Capitol. Attendees should bring their own light and wear a face mask.
Historical society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 via Zoom. Jordan Owen presents on the history of Bassett Island in Grand Traverse Bay. Email nikki.sobkowski@gmail.com or weavmusic@aol.com for the meeting link.
Meet the representative
PETOSKEY — Rep. John Damoose meets residents of the 107th District at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7 at Petoskey District Library.
Appointments are not needed. Contact: 517-373-2629.
Romantic-comedy auditions
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College hosts open auditions for “Almost Maine” at 7 p.m. Jan. 11. Roles are available for up to 18 adult actors.
The romantic comedy production is staged from March 3-6. Contact: mkiessel@westshore.edu.
Detroit schools go online amid surge
DETROIT — Students in the Detroit school district will resume classes at home with laptops, at least through Jan. 14.
Online learning is necessary until the city’s COVID-19 infection rates “decrease to safer levels,” the district said Tuesday.
The holiday break for more than 40,000 students in the Detroit district will end Thursday.
“The only way we’re going to get to the other side of this pandemic is if we move to higher rates of vaccination,” Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said. “Testing is something that I would consider more of a temporary safety strategy. ... Students will never get a regular education unless they’re vaccinated because they’re vulnerable to quarantining.”
About 37% of eligible Detroit residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, far below the statewide figure. Michigan’s case numbers have caused many schools to delay the start of classes or switch to online.
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System is “bracing for one of the bleakest months,” said Dr. Dennis Cunningham, director of infection control, citing the likely spread during holiday gatherings.
Michigan reported an average of 12,200 new daily cases from last Thursday through Monday.
“This pandemic is not slowing down and we are still surging,” Cunningham told reporters Tuesday.
