TRAVERSE CITY — A group of community members have been coming together for months, working to develop a report that will focus on what the community and local schools can do to prevent school shootings from taking place in Traverse City.
The task force, titled Safer Kids, Safer Schools, was made up of more than 30 people from a range of ages and occupations. They began meeting in October 2022, and the final version of their report is expected to come out in a few weeks.
Hard copies will be available for Traverse City Area Public Schools, Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools and any other school in the area that would like a copy, said Jay Berger, a co-chair and founder of the taskforce.
After the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 elementary-age students dead, Berger rallied a few people he knew to come and speak at a Traverse City Area Public Schools board of education meeting about school security. Soon after that, the collective community interest in improving security in the local schools inspired Berger to start a taskforce of locals to focus on the issue and learn together.
Berger, a local financial advisor, admits that he did not think about school security much before the tragedy in Uvalde, despite having kids and grandkids.
He’s still unsure why that shooting struck a chord with him and pushed him to seek answers.
“I’m not sure what it was. I still haven’t figured it out,” he said. “Why Uvalde and not Parkland? Or not Sandy Hook … Why not Oxford?”
At the beginning, Berger envisioned the task force making a lot of physical security suggestions, but it has morphed into something very different from that, he said.
Berger and his fellow co-chairs, Kathleen Guy and Kelly Hirko, raised about $34,000 from private family foundations, including the Oleson Family Foundation and the Schmuckal Foundation, and private donors to pay for professional facilitators to lead sessions and a communications manager.
The group met at the Career Tech Center once a month between October and January to hear from guest speakers, watch videos and testimonials about school shootings and discuss different ideas that they had for solutions to this complex issue.
Claire Stachnik, a senior at Traverse City Central High School, was among three TCAPS students who participated in the task force. She learned about it from her high school principal after starting a chapter of Students Demand Action, an activist group focused on ending gun violence, at her high school with her friend Sophie Simon, who was also on the task force.
It was a good opportunity to be a part of something bigger than herself and share a student’s perspective with her community, Stachnik said. She was pleasantly surprised to find that everyone on the task force was interested in and respectful of what she and the other students had to say, she said.
“A big issue like this, people can tend to diminish a student’s perspective, but I think that everyone at the task force really understood that we were who was being affected,” Stachnik said.
Being on the task force was a great learning experience, and seeing so many people in Traverse City who care and want to help gave Stachnik a greater pride in her hometown, she said. The experience also helped her understand the importance of detecting youth who are struggling, offering them support and making them feel connected to the community.
The key takeaways that the task force identified from its meetings are: physical security is important but it’s not the sole solution; school shootings are carried out primarily by male youth; one positive connection can deter a potential school shooter; and the first line of defense/offense and early intervention with frequent check-ins is critical.
Half of those takeaways will inspire suggested actions for local schools and the other half will inspire suggestions for community organizations.
In alignment with these takeaways, the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center is working to increase its partnerships with local schools.
Lisa Migazzi, a member of the task force and the director of intervention services at TBCAC, emphasized the importance of community partnerships in this work. Connecting with the community is so important for kids, she said.
For Migazzi, being part of this task force seemed like a good opportunity to shift focus away from the physical security of school buildings and onto the systems in place that are leading to these school shootings.
“I was thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of such a passionate, determined dynamic group of change agents,” Migazzi said. “The issue of school violence is complex and it has many layers, but so does the solution.”
On the school side, the task force found that schools should have a formal mechanism to frequently check in on students. Berger said that they will advocate for that to be implemented, maintained and well-funded.
On the community side, Berger hopes that he can connect with more local youth organizations and get them to focus on unengaged young men in the area and create spaces in the community where young people can be frequently checked in on.
Berger said he really wants people to recognize this as a community issue — not just a youth issue or a school issue.
While the task force meetings are done and the report is currently being written, Berger applied for a grant from Rotary Charities of Traverse City. With the grant money, the task force wants to hire professionals to gather community feedback on the report and create a youth advocacy group with local unengaged young men.
The fact that a lot of people are feeling hopeless about the prospect for change when it comes to gun violence or school shootings is an indication that the country has failed its citizens, Berger said.
But Traverse City is unique in that it’s full of change-makers, he said.
“There’s all these examples … of people in our community standing up and saying, ‘this is not how it’s supposed to be, let’s change it,’” Berger said.
