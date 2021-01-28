TRAVERSE CITY — Recent months have proven difficult to weather — many have been cut off from local resources, supportive family members and typical routine in a pandemic that seems to drag on ad-nauseum.
But it didn’t stop community generosity — the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation celebrated one of its most successful years in 2020, bringing in a whopping $15.6 million.
It marks one of the biggest collections in the organization’s 30-year history.
Community Foundation President and CEO David Mengebier said he was wowed by the overwhelming show of support.
“The response that we got was just so gratifying,” he said Tuesday, noting a large chunk of donors were first-timers. “Our community is incredibly generous.”
Donations ranged from $12 million to $10, according to the release. Overall, about 1,000 donors offered a total 1,400 donations.
The funds go to community needs — via the new beneficiary, the Urgent Needs Fund — and also smaller organizations beneath the foundation’s umbrella, according to a foundation release.
The boon trickled into the community, with $3.8 million of the impressive total being dispersed as scholarships and grants.
Urgent needs fund support is a new addition to the Community Foundation’s list of beneficiaries, Mengebier said, and netted an infusion of about $704,000. The fund supports locals in need of housing support, food, mental health services and access to technology amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It proved a major focus for 2020, Mengebier added.
“I think people really saw this as a way for them to engage and help their friends and their family and their neighbors that were really struggling during the pandemic,” he said Tuesday. “The focus for that was helping nonprofits kind-of at the frontlines of the pandemic response — they’re providing food, shelter, emergency transportation, crisis counseling.”
Another $291,000 in donated funding went to scholarships for a total 193 local students, and the Community Foundation also partnered with Traverse City Area Public Schools and the Traverse Bay Area ISD to support the Great Start Readiness Program, which provides preschool to 4-year-olds from low-income households. TCAPS canceled the program previously, which spurred outcry and concern from local parents. Mengebier said the foundation approached TCAPS and offered whatever support the school needed to keep the preschool running through 2020/2021.
The grant also supported employment of five teachers to run Great Start.
Central Lake students also got a boost, with funding for the Central Lake Early Opportunities program.
Youth advisory councils throughout the five-county region also netted support to the tune of $76,000-some, and other monies sponsored training for staff and board members about anti-racism and diversity, alongside fronting cash for implicit bias training for Traverse City Police Department officers.
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation closed the year with $90 million in assets, according to the release. Those funds go toward future support, with some tied up in ongoing endowments via specific donor requests — continued annual funding for specified efforts, Mengebier said.
He’s eager to continue the foundation’s work into 2021 — which is sure to include further support for urgent community needs.
Learn more about the foundation at www.gtrcf.org.
