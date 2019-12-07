Food pantries, outdoor projects among the beneficiaries
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Board of Directors recently approved $286,169 as part of the fall grant cycle.
The following organizations obtained grants: Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry, $9,700 for parking lot maintenance and food pantry; Angel Care Child Care, $4,000 for the Peace of Mind program; Arts for All of Northern Michigan, $8,000 for studio programs; St. Philip’s Episcopal Church Baby Pantry, $2,000; Bellaire Public Schools, $500 for Giving Babies A Blanket of Their Own; Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, $5,000 for the Bundle Up Project; Benzie County Central Schools, $5,000 for Chromebooks; Bethany Christian Services, $2,500 for the Safe Families for Children program; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan, $20,248 in part for YMCA Camp Hayo-Went-Ha Campership Program; Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park, $2,000 to install a second irrigation wall; Child and Family Services, $27,750 for YouthWork Conservation Corps; Dream Team of Traverse City, $1,500 for uniforms; Elk Rapids Garden Club’s Zupin-Anderson Memorial Garden Project, $2,000; Elk Rapids High School Drama, $3,476; Father Fred Foundation Back to School Shoe Program, $1,000; Friendship Community Center LIFT Teen Center Student Service Learning Program, $7,820; Glen Arbor Arts Center, $750 for the Fresh Water Poetry Slam and student exhibition “Who Owns the Water?”; Glen Lake Association, $1,000 for the Freshwater Studies Internship Program; Goodwill Northern Michigan’s Street Outreach Project, $2,500; GTACS robotics, $10,000; Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Summer Camp Safety Around Water Program, $5,000; Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, $12,443 for practice equipment for NMC Police Academy students; Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association Tuition Assistance Project, $2,100; Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, $4,000 for the Upper Manistee Headwaters Preserve; Habitat for Humanity- Grand Traverse Region, $2,000 for the Veteran Priority Home Repair Project; Hospice of Michigan, $2,000 for open access and grief support services; Inland Seas Education Association, $2,712 for the Build and Sail Youth Boat Building program and the ROV Engineer and Explore Program; Junior Achievement of Northwest Michigan, $1,860 for online toolkit Financial Literacy Education for Lifelong Success and Elk Rapids youth; Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources, $5,000 toward food programs; Kalkaska Commission on Aging, $1,700 for pharmaceutical assistance; Leelanau Children’s Center, $8,750 for the All Children Matter Scholarship and Feed the Need toddler and preschool food program; Leelanau Christian Neighbors, $2,000 for a truck; Leelanau County Cancer Foundation, $3,000; Leo Creek Preserve, $1,000 for garden path accessibility; Michael’s Place, $13,300; Mobilized Youth Ministries Troop MI2818, $5,000; Northwest Food Coalition Farm 2 Neighbor, $10,000; Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing, $3,000 for permanent housing program; Paddle Antrim, $10,000 for the Chain of Lakes Water Trail; Planned Parenthood of Michigan, $6,000; PoWeR! Book Bags, $2,500 for literacy efforts in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties; Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan’s Family Support Program, $2,000; Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope, $2,000; ShareCare of Leelanau, $1,300; Spark in the Dark Community Connect Platform, $3,000; Suttons Bay Public Schools, $4,250 for Exposures 2020; TART Trails, $2,700 for the Recycle-A-Bicycle program and a Vasa Pathway kiosk; Traverse City High School Generations Ahead program, $3,900; TC West Senior High, $1,550 for workstations, P.A.S.S. program graduation and a basketball rebounding machine; Traverse Heights Elementary, $1,260 for the “Let Them Wiggle” program; West Middle School, $1,200 for Project Greenagers; Westwoods Elementary, $1,000 toward the solar project; Traverse City Tritons Rowing, $8,500 for oars and a one-person rowing shell; Traverse Health Clinic and Coalition, $15,400 toward increasing low-income access to mental health services; Utopia Foundation Young Peacebuilders clubs, $1,250; Vasa Ski Club, $8,500 for the Nordic Rocks 2.0 Program expansion and Nordic Flyers; Women’s Resource Center, $3,250 toward Helen’s House emergency shelter and Madeleine’s House; Young Marines of Traverse City, $5,000.
