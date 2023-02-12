TRAVERSE CITY — The community is invited to attend a forum to learn about efforts to improve mental health services in Grand Traverse County.
The Behavioral Health Access and Crisis Services Community Forum will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in rooms 106 and 107 of the Northwestern Michigan College Innovation Center on the NMC campus.
The program will focus on next steps to secure resources, expand services and better address the mental health needs of the community.
The forum is hosted by Grand Traverse County, Munson Medical Center, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, Northern Michigan Regional Entity, Northern Michigan Community Health Innovation Region and United Way.
“We hope that all community members who are interested come out and join us,” said Seth Johnson, executive director of United Way.
Johnson said presenters will focus on what’s been going on so far, such as the successes achieved by several community members who have worked on establishing a center that would offer crisis stabilization and short-term residential treatment for youths and adults.
The Grand Traverse region is often criticized for not having enough services for children, especially residential beds. If hospitalization is required, children are often sent to units hours away from their homes and family support.
A center, which would divert people in mental health crises away from jails and emergency rooms, has been supported by local law enforcement agencies.
The community group, the Grand Traverse Center for Mental Wellness Action Team, submitted a proposal for $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds from the county. The county received $18.1 million in all.
The county Board of Commissioners instead chose to earmark $5 million for “mental health infrastructure” as the details of the center, such as who would act as its fiscal agent, were not yet known. That was the largest amount awarded by the county board.
“All these pieces are getting worked out and we’d like the community to be a part of what that looks like,” Johnson said.
Northern Lakes opened a Crisis Welcoming Center in June at its downtown offices at 105 Hall St. The center has recliners instead of beds and people of all ages who are in crisis can come in for an evaluation and stay until they are stabilized. If needed, they are referred for follow-up care or for treatment in a psychiatric unit.
The center is open 24/7. People do not have to have insurance to visit the center, or be a client of Northern Lakes.
This is seen as a steppingstone for a larger center with on-site psychiatric care and beds for overnight stays.
State Rep. John Roth, R-Interlochen, said another $3 million to $5 million from state and federal sources will likely be available, although it has not yet been finalized in the budget process. Mental health is a priority, he said, but the money will likely not be approved unless services are through Northern Lakes or Munson.
The community group had sought to have United Way act as its fiscal agent.
