TRAVERSE CITY — Devotion to the Boardman River was evident as more than 120 area residents crammed into a library meeting room to discuss the future of paddling sports on their beloved stream.
Local nonprofit Brook Trout Coalition partnered with Interlochen Public Radio and Traverse City Tourism to host a community forum on the topic Wednesday at Traverse Area District Library. The room was filled with riparian landowners, anglers and paddlers.
“We all have a choice about what we do with the river,” said Hank Bailey of Cedar, a citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
“Let’s do this in a good way,” he said.
The future use of the Boardman River was the crux of the two-hour forum, particularly now that three dams have been removed and restoration work continues along exposed bottomlands and new shorelines. The river now flows freely and outdoor enthusiasts are drawn to its waters.
That has led to heightened friction among river users, forum panelists agreed.
“It’s not out of control yet,” said panelist Steve Largent, river program coordinator for the Grand Traverse Conservation District.
But an uptick in river users has been noticeable, he said.
Lt. Joe Molnar, top local conservation officer for the state Department of Natural Resources, said common complaint calls are for rowdy, boisterous people but oftentimes the behavior is not actually illegal.
“It does fall under freedom of speech,” he said, even when loud and obnoxious.
Molnar reminded the crowd that the river is held in public trust for all to use and likened suggestions to limit the number of people allowed to float the river to restrictions on how many vehicles can use a particular highway in a day.
John Heiam, of the Traverse Area Paddle Club, said most of the problematic behavior among paddlers on the river happens on weekends when large groups float the stream.
Panelist Troy Daily, who owns Paddle for Pints and Kayak, Bike and Brew said his businesses offer river experiences with stops at local pubs and breweries. He said his customers are offered alcohol only at the stops, but he can’t legally control what they buy along the way.
Largent suggested the community should develop a recreational plan for the Boardman River, akin to a management plan but focused on the myriad uses and amenities associated with them. Such a plan would allow both commercial uses to proceed within guidelines and ensure the river is managed ecologically, he said.
“We need to all come together on a plan we can all agree on,” Largent said.
It’s time to seek funding to draft a request for proposals to develop a recreational management plan for the river, he said.
Among the major concerns of both forum attendees and panelists was the river’s rapids near the old Keystone Dam location, where the swiftly moving waters are reportedly hazardous to everyone but experienced paddlers.
Lois Goldstein, also of Traverse Area Paddle Club, said the group has found “busted up boats” abandoned by paddlers who overturned in the rapids and literally abandoned ship. General public use through those rapids is her concern, she said.
Eric Clone said he owns a company that has offered “safe, guided experiences” on those Boardman River rapids and he wants to be part of developing a recreational management plan.
Panelist Patrick Ertel, of the DNR’s natural rivers program, said the rapids are in the section of the Boardman River that is designated a natural river.
That means all commercial uses there are regulated and he advised Clone to stop his guided trips down those rapids.
Ertel said the Upper Manistee River has a recreational plan that was customized to the river’s amenities and also the lack thereof.
It’s a pro-active attempt to avoid conflict among user groups and also “pumps the brakes on rampant development of recreational features,” he said.
But Ertel suggested a new recreational plan wouldn’t make much difference if people already don’t adhere to the existing rules for the natural river section of the stream.
Norm Fred, founder of the annual Boardman River Clean Sweep cleanup event, said the stream is much cleaner than in past years but officials could do more to keep the river pristine.
“Toilets and trash cans are the key to keeping the river clean,” Fred said.
