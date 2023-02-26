TRAVERSE CITY — Trails that crisscross the hills behind the former Traverse City State Hospital could get an upgrade with help from a state grant.
Garfield Township recently completed plans for the Commons Natural Area that call for building on the existing network of pathways there, both improvements and adding new trails. At their Feb. 14 meeting, trustees agreed to ask for a Natural Resources Trust Fund grant to put the plan into action.
Stephen Hannon, the township’s deputy planning director, said the first phase of the multi-year plan calls for improving an existing trail from Red Drive near Greenspire School to a North Long Lake Road trailhead. It’ll also loop around the natural area’s northern half and wind around up a hill in the southern half, maps show.
Known as the “Conservation Recreation” trail, its 2.8 miles will serve a wide variety of people, including some wheelchair users, according to the plan.
“We just adopted the plan in January and we’re very excited to get that part of the process completed and now start looking at, ‘Alright, how do we break this into projects and start implementing and start seeking the things the community said they want out here,’” Hannon said.
Improving the trail by adding crushed limestone, reducing slopes to 5 percent or less where possible and widening it to 5 to 7 feet could cost an estimated $448,000 to $700,000, according to the plan.
Hannon said the grant application is still in the works so he couldn’t say how much the township will seek from the Natural Resources Trust Fund. If successful, work could start in 2024.
A more accessible pathway in the Commons Natural Area would be a boon to people who use wheelchairs, walkers or other mobility aids, Disability Network Northern Michigan Associate Director Alanna Lahey said. The organization backs efforts to make outdoor recreation amenities more accessible, and she will review plans for the conservation recreation trail.
She pointed to nearby Cordia and the Grand Traverse Pavilions to show the importance of an accessible trail through the natural area. The majority of people who use the trail live nearby.
“Sometimes you’ll see it’s not used or utilized by people with disabilities very often, and it’s not because of the fact that they don’t want to use it, it’s because they can’t,” Lahey said.
Accessibility can be overlooked when planning for outdoor recreation, although the Traverse City area has several examples of how to make these assets more inclusive, Lahey said.
“Our parks are becoming more and more accessible,” she said.
Improving the conservation recreation trail would be the one of the first phases in a multi-phase plan projected to continue through 2027, starting with finalizing trail and trailhead design in 2023 and wrapping with trail connectivity, wetland management and maintenance work in 2027, according to a proposed timeline.
The conservation recreation trail would cater to the widest cross-section of users, while others are geared to hikers and bikers.
That would include an entire network of mountain-biking trails weaving between hiking and multi-use paths, the first official bike trails on land where biking was once forbidden. Deed restrictions barring non-motorized trails on 100 acres of the property were lifted after the state Legislature intervened on the former state land.
Preliminary trail designs aim to avoid conflicts between the different users as much as possible, township Supervisor Chuck Korn said.
“It’s going to take some planning and some kind of organized thought into putting this together,” he said.
Avoiding user conflict also requires some courtesy on the user’s part, said North American Vasa board President Gussie Peterson. That’s especially so for mountain bikers, of which she counts herself as one when she’s not skiing in the winter.
She’s seen firsthand how important it is to manage conflicts between different user groups. The Vasa pathway is designed for cross-country skiing, but fat-tire bikers wanted in on the fun. The solution was to develop a separate set of trails for snow cycling.
“So they developed their own trails, they groom them themselves and it’s worked out great,” she said.
Adding mountain biking trails to the Commons Natural Area sounded like an excellent idea to Peterson, she said — the more, the better.
“Just being out in the woods, there’s something about it,” she said. “It’s good for the soul and I think our community would agree with that. We’re an outdoor community.”
Other plans include improving existing trailheads, starting with one on Red Drive near Greenspire School, Hannon said. The township could pursue another grant to add restrooms, a drinking fountain, trail kiosk, bike racks and benches near existing parking. Improvements also could include wildlife overlooks for the nearby wetland, according to Hannon and the natural area plans.
A trailhead on North Long Lake Road would be closed and relocated closer to an overflow parking lot on Munson Medical Center property, plans show. Another trailhead in Copper Ridge would get an upgrade, while others would largely be left alone or potentially closed.
Three artesian wells on the property could be restored, both to head off erosion and other issues and possibly to create a place to fill water bottles, plans show.
Hannon said he’s excited to see those plans moving forward now that the process to craft them is complete.
“We got a lot of energy and a lot of really good feedback during the planning process, and now to try to start implementing that we’ve got some really good momentum going on here,” he said.
