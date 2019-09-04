TRAVERSE CITY — Duck Lake and Silver Lake lakefront property owners, and those with lake access, will see their taxes rise if two resolutions for special assessments are passed by Grand Traverse County commissioners Wednesday.
In 2018 an audit of Grand Traverse County Drain Commission funds showed work on the Duck Lake Dam, Silver Lake lake levels, Old Mission Drain and the Cass Road Drain resulted in a $94,066 deficit in certain revolving funds. Drain Commissioner Steve Largent was directed by the Commission to compute two special assessment districts for levy on property owners with Duck Lake and Silver Lake frontage and/or access by the end of the year.
“Commissioners are anxious to get these done and recapture the money they’ve put into it,” Largent said. “Property owners, they are expecting this.”
If the resolutions pass Duck Lake and Silver Lake property owners would be notified and public hearings would be held later this month or in early October, Largent said. Costs for recapture of Old Mission Drain and Cass Road Drain expenditures have yet to be determined.
The Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act permits the establishment of lake level districts for inland lakes and provides for special assessments to finance lake level maintenance. Special assessments divide costs among property owners who benefit from a maintenance project.
The Duck Lake Dam has been a lake level district since 1959 — the first in the county, Largent said. Silver Lake has been a lake level district since 1987.
A third related resolution on the commissioners’ agenda is a revision of the Deficit Elimination Plan, a document required by the Michigan Department of Treasury to square the $94,066 deficit. County Finance Director Dean Bott submitted the revision in response to a request from the state for more information. The revision includes anticipated Drain Commission expenditures for 2019 and amended budgets for funds with deficits.
Estimated Drain Commission expenditures in 2019 are $5,916 for Duck Lake, $6,214 for Silver Lake, $8,000 for Old Mission and $8,022 for Cass Road. Estimated 2020 expenditures are $5,250 for Duck Lake, $5,250 for Silver Lake, $0 for Old Mission and $5,000 for Cass Road. Estimated expenditures for 2021 are $2,400 for Duck Lake and $2,400 for Silver Lake.
Largent works part time as drain commissioner, an elected position, and full time for the Grand Traverse Conservation District. He said Duck Lake and Silver Lake property owners have asked him for better ways to observe lake levels that go beyond the standard marked post set in the lake bottom.
“I’d like to get a lake level monitor installed and bring this into modern times,” Largent said. “People would be able to digitally access the information and we’d be able to collect a lot more data.”
Largent said a digital lake level monitor would cost less than $5,000 and would be paid for with the special assessment. Bids from two vendors have been requested.
The Commission is also scheduled to discuss geographic information system upgrades, the Veterans Affairs millage and the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Annual Actuarial Valuation Report presented on August 7.
Wednesday’s meeting is set to start at 8 a.m. at the Governmental Center in Traverse City.
