TRAVERSE CITY — The city will move ahead on the purchase of property to expand the size of a parking garage planned for the corner of Front and Pine streets.
The Traverse City Commission approved the purchase Monday on a vote of 5-2, with Mayor Jim Carruthers and Commissioner Roger Putman voting “no.”
The property at 115 Pine St., a former dry cleaner, has a price tag of $645,000 — or $348 per square foot.
Also approved was a measure to do an environmental assessment of the property at a cost of up to $9,000.
The parking garage would be 58 feet tall and the deck would be built over an alley located there.
Total cost for the garage is estimated at $18.2 million. The city is also looking at two other properties to add to the parcel.
Owner DJC Investments Inc. purchased the property in 2017 for $235,000.
Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said the property is being sold at a fair market rate based on sales of other properties in the area, though no appraisal was done on the property.
Derenzy said the city is locked into the current price under an agreement that has an April 10 deadline to close.
Several members of the public — some of whom remained anonymous — questioned why the purchase is being made during a pandemic when more than 100 people in the state have died in the last 24 hours.
Some commented that commission members seemed to make up their minds before coming to the meeting or listening to any residents or that the parking garage caters to rich people who own second homes rather than those who wait on them and make their beds.
Commenter Tom Mair called the purchase a “grand embarrassment.” Others called it ludicrous.
“This is not the time to be spending money,” Mair said.
Other residents supported the purchase, saying it is forward-looking and good for the future of the city.
Commissioner Christie Minervini asked if there is an opportunity to renegotiate the price in light of current market conditions.
“It has made a nice return on investment from when it was purchased a few years ago,” Minervini said.
Carruthers said the price is inflated.
“I don’t know of any property that’s increased by that much,” Carruthers said.
The property is priced too high in light of the current pandemic. There are going to be some major downturns, lots of bankruptcies and businesses that will close, he said.
“I think it’s the wrong time to be doing this, especially when we don’t know what the market will be,” Carruthers said.
Traverse City will come back, but it will be awhile, he said.
The money to purchase the property will come from the parking fund. Commissioner Amy Shamroe said the money is earmarked for parking.
“Whether this purchase happens or not this money will not be available for other things,” Shamroe said.
She’d like to see surface lots replaced, with the land used for things like parks, more housing and more businesses.
The expanded footprint for the garage will give it 481 parking spaces, costing about $37,885 per space, according to information from Derenzy.
The west downtown area has lost or will lose 240 lot spaces with construction of the 4Front Credit Union building, the Breakwater development and the lot at the site of the proposed garage.
Under the new design that includes the dry cleaner property the city would have a net gain of 241 spaces, Derenzy said.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter supported the purchase, but said she has concerns about the environmental assessment and the cost of clean-up at the site.
Derenzy said 5,000 people work downtown and she is hoping they will all come back after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
“The DDA is not blind to what is happening in our global community or to what is happening locally,” Derenzy said.
