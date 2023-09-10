Though it was 22 years ago, some still feel as though it happened yesterday.
Blue skies were blanketed with the warmth of the morning sun, and folks throughout New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa. were bustling about with the normal routines of the early day.
Husbands, wives, and children unknowingly would say goodbyes to their loved ones for the very last time. Whether it was off to work, to school, or on holiday, none of them could have predicted what was to take place on that fateful, awful morning.
It was on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, that 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners. Each aircraft had an intended target, and three reached those targets, crashing into each tower of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. The fourth, because of the heroic acts of the passengers, failed to reach its target – which was believed to be the White House – and went down in a field near Shanksville, Pa.
At the time, the towers of the World Trade Center were two of the five tallest buildings in the world. In the end, the events of that morning claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, injured thousands more and resulted in more than $10 billion in property damage. This accounting doesn’t include the many health consequences that came about as a result of the attacks.
What many say today, in looking back, is that heartbreaking day inspired a sense of unity and patriotism among most Americans. On Sept. 12, 88,000 U.S. flags were sold in Walmart stores, compared to 6,400 on the same day a year prior.
“It was the worst day we have ever seen, but it brought out the best in all of us,” said U.S. Sen. John Kerry, a veteran wounded in Vietnam.
Indeed, it appeared as though – for a fraction of time – Americans were willing to put aside their differences to come together. As a nation, we needed to mourn those we lost, including the many first responders and heroes who put others before themselves during a moment of urgency and disaster, and we did so without hesitation or refrain.
President George W. Bush, in looking back and paying homage in 2008 at the Pentagon, said, “One of the worst days in America’s history saw some of the bravest acts in America’s history. We’ll always honor the heroes of 9/11. And here at this hallowed place, we pledge that we will never forget their sacrifice.”
Not a soul in the United States could contest that people from all backgrounds came together to take care of one another, not only during the attacks but in the days after as we all grieved, and mourned.
In the days that followed, signs of patriotism covered the homes and streets of not just small-town USA, but the cities and large metropolitan areas throughout the country as well. There was no debate over flying the American flag, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance or belting out “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Even on Capitol Hill, differences were put aside as Congress sang “God Bless America” in bipartisan unison that very day. At that moment in history, political, religious, ideological differences didn’t matter as we held hands, embraced one another and mourned.
At that moment, it was about taking care of one another, nothing else.
In the months that followed, as more facts came out as to who was responsible for the attacks, many Americans put their trust in the government to make the right decision, and avenge those we lost. All but one congressperson voted “Yay” when it was time to decide whether to send troops into Afghanistan. For many young men and women, it only felt right to enlist in the armed forces, and join in the fight against al-Qaeda.
Lucas Clark, an Elk Rapids native, served as a Specialist in the U.S. Army from 2008-2011. Working as a calvary scout, he spent time in the Kunar Province of Afghanistan from May 2010 to May 2011.
Did the events of 9/11 play a role in this decision to join the armed forces? “Oh, absolutely,” Clark said. “The men in my family all served, and I felt like it was my turn, once I graduated high school. The attacks on 9/11 only heightened my obligation and desire to enlist.”
He was in 7th grade in Elk Rapids when the events of 9/11 took place and he remembers the sense of unity in the community after that. “I wish it didn’t take a tragedy to bring us together, but it showed us what we can – and will do – for one another.”
That same sense of camaraderie is prevalent in the military community. And, when units are deployed overseas, that same sense of unity is what keeps brothers- and sisters-in-arms close and, more importantly, alive.
“Over there, we came and worked together to fulfill every mission,” he recalled. “There never was a question of race, religion, or financial status to keep us from working in harmonized cohesion. We just did the work and took care of one another.”
The same cohesion in the military continued on through the 19 years of the “Global War on Terror.”
Tim and Toni Flynn, Benzonia residents and natives, remember where they were on that fateful day. Tim served in the US Air Force during the 1970s, at the tail end of the Vietnam War. When the events of 9/11 took place, he said he felt a sense of readiness and urgency in case the situation escalated here in the States.
“Talking with the men I served with,” he said, “we felt like we needed to be ready to serve in some way if called upon, though we were removed from our time in service.”
Toni Flynn shared her recollection of how the community came together. Everyone was there for one another during that time of fear, uncertainty and grief.
“The folks in this community prayed hard for the families affected by the attacks – as well as for one another,” she said.
The weeks following the Sept. 11th attacks were remarkable for this reason: the people and how they responded. It was a time for all of us to put aside everything else going on in our lives and be there for each other.
In the age of social media, in a world that seems so polarized about so much, the question many ask now: “What would it take for us to get there again?”
