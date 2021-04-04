GRAYLING — Talks meant to address state procedures that allowed officials to wait eight months before notifying people they suspected were drinking contaminated well water have thus far occurred behind closed doors.
Public backlash over the eight months that passed between when state environment and local health officials launched a probe into potential PFAS contamination in East Bay Township, and when the nearly 20 suspected at-risk homeowners were notified, sparked state authorities to take action. State officials tasked a citizens advisory subcommittee to create a remedy.
It’s a delay procedure the Record-Eagle has learned allowed homeowners who live near other, previously discovered, contamination sites to also continue drinking contaminated water for months before they were told of potential contamination.
At least two work sessions already took place — without public notice — which prompted some to criticize the process as happening secretly. Given the goal is to improve public notice protocols, critics argued the irony was profound.
Officials said the next meeting on April 13 will be posted for public participation, and they are set to decide whether the subcommittee should proceed.
Timeline differences
Grayling Township Supervisor Lacey Stephan said residents impacted by PFAS contamination in his Crawford County community in 2016 received quick notice of the discovered problem, and had filters installed at their kitchen sinks in short order — unlike the impacted residents in East Bay Township in Grand Traverse County.
“As soon as it was discovered at the airfield they went and did some tests on private wells,” Stephan said. “Then they instantly offered people point-of-use filters even before their test results came back.”
Hundreds of Grayling Township residents have been using those sink-side filter systems since then, and more than a dozen with PFAS levels beyond the federal lifetime health advisory limit of 70 ppt had whole-house filters installed. Michigan Army National Guard officials recently said they await lab results for the house filters before giving the OK for those residents to again safely consume tap water at home.
Stephan said it’s expected even more homes may have the whole-house filters installed should military officials adopt state safety thresholds established last year, as promised.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week invoked national defense policy legislation to force the Pentagon to adopt the state’s new, lower PFAS standards when cleaning up Camp Grayling and other military contamination sites, such as the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda.
Stephan said he guesses the prompt response by state authorities regarding Grayling’s PFAS pollution was because it was among the earliest discovered in Michigan. No protocols were yet written and local, state and federal officials acted on their sense of urgency, he said.
“Common sense was still able to be applied, where now it’s not. Now it’s government protocol with a manual applied, more concerned about spending money,” Stephan said. “I think there wasn’t a handbook yet, so if they came up with an idea they did it.”
That was Grayling’s luck, he said.
But that’s not how the story unfolded in every community where PFAS contamination has been found.
Sandy Wynn-Stelt said it was revealed seven months passed between when state officials learned about a tannery dump site across from her home in Belmont and when they told her about it and tested her well water. Results for her home came back the first time at 24,000 ppt for PFOA and PFOS, later at 38,000 ppt and then eventually as high as 80,000 ppt.
That’s well beyond hazardous waste classification.
“My blood was tested and it came back at 5 million ppt — in my blood,” Wynn-Stelt emphasized. “It’s off the charts.”
She said her husband died in 2016 from liver cancer and Wynn-Stelt is currently in a battle against thyroid cancer; she’s now determined to help prevent this from happening to others, Wynn-Stelt said.
“Why would they push back so hard against telling people what may be going on?” she said.
When authorities know there’s reason to start a PFAS investigation they need to immediately notify the public, Wynn-Stelt argued.
“We need to correct the error so it doesn’t happen again. So we don’t have another Belmont. So we don’t have another Traverse City. So we don’t have another Oscoda. So we don’t have another Flint, my god.”
State officials said during last month’s Michigan PFAS Action Response Team’s Citizens Advisory Workgroup session they typically wait for provable data about the presence of PFAS chemicals before notifying potentially impacted residents. However, they agreed a change in public notice policy is in order.
Abby Hendershot, new MPART executive director, said she would love to see the citizens group figure out how to best get the message out to the public, what she expects to be the next big topic for the state.
She asked how state regulators could improve their outreach and communication before, during and after an investigation.
“How do we keep that going so it’s seamless, so people feel like they know what’s going on and they don’t have a reason to be afraid, but they’re informed,” she said during that March 9 online meeting.
Wynn-Stelt said it’s far better to trust the public with the knowledge of a potential risk than to sit on that information until indisputable test results come back. She said people can be trusted to understand risk, and likened it to going into quarantine after a known exposure to COVID-19.
“Show me a community where people are running through the streets setting their hair on fire,” Wynn-Stelt said, adding the argument about not frightening residents is a “cop out.”
Even if people are scared about risk, initial panic can quickly be followed by understanding, some argue.
Stephan said there was a level of fright when authorities rolled out sink filters so quickly in Grayling, but the public grew to understand it was better to know about the risk than not.
“It scared the shit out of people because they wanted to know why they were getting a filter before they know anything. And the answer was, ‘because we’re nice, and it’s better safe than sorry,’” Stephan said. “I think they did it perfectly, scared or not scared.”
Process problem
Tony Spaniola, a CAWG member, said it’s a “humongous problem” the subcommittee tasked with the development of a new protocol for PFAS investigation public notice already met twice, and did so without telling or inviting the public.
Meeting in private to discuss how to best provide public notification is wholly contradictory, he argued.
“The subcommittee should be open to the public and advertise when its meetings are,” Spaniola said.
Ken Harvey, CAWG member and subcommittee chairperson, said there have been two work sessions among subcommittee members. They’ve listened to initial conversations among state officials and politicians about a newly discovered PFAS site investigation in Paw Paw to “give them input on which ways we could help them inform the public,” he said.
Last week’s meeting on Tuesday focused on concerns about the subcommittee’s sessions, Harvey said. He hadn’t thought about concerns over the subcommittee meeting without public notice until others raised them, he said.
Harvey bristled at the accusation they had secretly met, which he said prompted the question of whether the subcommittee should develop a new public notice policy, or if the full CAWG should tackle the task.
“We’re not trying to hide anything. We’re just trying to be good citizens,” Harvey said.
The subcommittee meetings will from now on be posted on MPART’s public meeting calendar, he said, adding it’s the “only way you can ensure transparency.”
What’s most important, Harvey argued, is closing that gap between the start of PFAS investigations and the public notice. There should be no number of months that tick by, he said, not like the eight that passed before East Bay Township residents learned about the risk their tap water brought to their health.
PFAS chemicals are known to be harmful and exposure to them have been linked to multiple health problems, including cholesterol, thyroid and fertility issues, as well as cancer.
“It was unconscionable what happened in Traverse City, so we are looking at why it happened,” he said.
