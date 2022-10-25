TRAVERSE CITY — A well-known list of comedic talent will make the trip to northern Michigan in February to Traverse City's first city-thrown comedy festival.
Traverse City Comedy Fest organizers announced the headliners on Tuesday, which includes Maria Bamford, Tom Papa, ISMO, Dean Edwards and Jackie Kashian.
The inaugural festival — scheduled to run Feb. 2-4. 2023 — is hosted by the Downtown Traverse City Association, a voluntary merchant association managed by the Downtown Development Authority. It rekindles a short-lived, yet beloved, tradition of mid-winter comedy, as the Traverse City Film Festival ran a Traverse City Winter Comedy Arts Festival from 2011-2015, before a series of cancellations.
Traverse City Comedy Fest announced the headliners' shows along with venue and ticket information.
- Maria Bamford will perform at the Traverse City Comedy Club on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. and at the City Opera House on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
- Tom Papa will perform at the City Opera House on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.
- ISMO will perform at the Traverse City Comedy Club on Feb. 2 at 9 p.m, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. (with Bamford), and Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
- Dean Edwards will perform at the City Opera House on Feb. 2 at 9:30 p.m. and at the Traverse City Comedy Club on Feb. 3 at 9:30 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 10 p.m.
- Jackie Kashian will perform at the Traverse City Comedy Club on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. (with Bamford and ISMO) and at the City Opera House on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. (with Bamford).
Tickets for all headlining shows range from $35-$45 and go on sale Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. at TCComedyFest.com.
Additional festival performers and events will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the statement.
