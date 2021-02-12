TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan roads are slicker than a lot of things right now — just fill in the blank.
The region remains locked in a deep freeze as Arctic temperatures and sub-zero windchills this week forced road caretakers into a battle against icy conditions that put motorist after motorist into snow-packed ditches. Both weather and road officials said these conditions will continue well into next week.
Road crews can make pass after pass with plow trucks, and throw down sand to help with traction, but it’s next to impossible to get roads and highways cleared and bone dry during these bitter conditions, said John Rogers, manager of the Kalkaska County Road Commission.
“It doesn’t matter how much you throw at it, when it’s this cold there’s nothing you can do,” he said.
Police call records from across the region show this extended period of sub-freezing temperatures has correlated with a rash of vehicles in ditches. Roads are slick and even experienced local drivers find themselves occasionally spun out of control.
“They’re slipping and sliding around and when they brake, sometimes going sideways,” said Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich.
He said snow tires and both all-wheel and four-wheel drive are useful tools for winter weather driving, but none of it brings quick stops on icy surfaces.
“It is not as easy to stop in the winter as it is to accelerate,” Borkovich said.
Rogers confirmed icy roads can easily develop under the current cold, sometimes snowy weather conditions. The roads simply aren’t getting cleared off “because it’s so cold,” he said.
Road salt requires temperatures of about 20 degrees to cause snow to melt, Rogers said, so times like these require a mixture heavier on sand than salt. Sand can at least provide some traction, he said.
Meanwhile, weather forecasters predict the wicked winter conditions are set to continue blasting the region at least into next week.
High temperatures are forecasted to remain in the teens and 20s through Thursday, he said, with nighttime lows dropping to as far as minus 20 degrees.
When those temperatures combine with strong wind gusts and snowfall, the equation often results in bad driving conditions, said Dan Cornish, meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Gaylord.
“It’s obviously difficult driving conditions and we’re no strangers to that in northern Michigan,” he said.
Blowing snow can whip across roads and polish them to an icy sheen, often called black ice.
“Even just a little bit of snow in really cold conditions can create some very slick conditions,” Cornish said.
Beyond poor road conditions caused by the weather, the NWS warned area residents to dress warmly whenever outside in coming days because current wind chills can lead to frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.
