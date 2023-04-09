TRAVERSE CITY — Former City Manager Marty Colburn said he’ll “take a little bit of a break” before deciding his next move.
Last Monday, city commissioners unanimously agreed to end Colburn’s employment with the city, and pay him more than $97,000 in severance. But questions about the reasons for his termination remain.
Colburn, who has been in municipal management for 33 years — a profession he said is his calling — expressed the hope to stay in Traverse City.
He reiterated how proud he is of his service to the city, including working with police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien to make the department Michigan’s “premier” police agency.
“The city staff, as a whole, is made up of very good people and I’m sure they’ll continue to do great service,” he said.
Colburn declined to comment on questions from the audience on the night of his firing about the lack of any public rationale for it. “I believe in building the city up and strengthening it so I don’t want to interject myself into that dialogue now,” he said.
Little has been said publicly about the reasons for ending Colburn’s eight-year tenure with the city.
Commissioner Mitch Treadwell said he knew there were differences between Colburn and some city commissioners as far as management style.
Colburn on April 3 said the commission has a right to take a perspective on how the city manager serves and what they do — and to make a change if they desire it.
Former city commissioner Gary Howe was among those questioning why city commissioners on April 3 said they didn’t like the lack of transparency around the decision to fire Colburn, but didn’t take any action to correct it.
“I think we heard ... a few of them said mistakes were made,” he said afterward. “I would look for them to identify those mistakes as they move forward and have a clear and transparent hiring process for the city manager.”
Howe said after the meeting that he mainly came to support Colburn and considers his support of Colburn’s hire as a major point of pride from his time on the commission.
Former Mayor Jim Carruthers also was on the commission that hired Colburn, and said in a phone interview Friday that it made little sense to go from a glowing performance review in 2022 to firing the city manager without even completing his 2023 review.
Carruthers said he believes Mayor Richard Lewis, city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht and city Clerk Benjamin Marentette acted in concert so that Marentette could take Colburn’s place.
Marentette said there was no such plan. He said he offered to serve as interim city manager after learning on March 24 from the city attorney that commissioners would be considering a separation agreement with Colburn.
Marentette’s meeting with Colburn and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe on March 27 was the first time he discussed serving in the manager’s role with a city commissioner. Trible-Laucht drafted a memo about Colburn’s employment agreement on March 15 that commissioners discussed behind closed doors on March 20, as previously reported.
“Certainly, I love and care deeply about this community and so that is why I do have interest in the role,” Marentette said in an email. “It has been important to me to never express such interest because of my strong ethics. This community is familiar with my body of work and my actions have always been in alignment with my ethics. And this situation is, of course, no different.”
Trible-Laucht declined to comment any further on Colburn’s separation, and didn’t respond to specific questions about Carruthers’ assertion.
A message for Lewis asking about the assertion was left Friday.
Commissioner Tim Werner talked about his reluctance to approve the separation agreement with Colburn when the board voted on it, and his regret that he and the other commissioners had found themselves in that position in the first place.
Werner said Colburn told him prior to that meeting that he believed there was no way he could continue in the city manager’s job.
Werner agreed that he felt like the decision had already been made by the time commissioners voted on the separation agreement.
Werner said he’s still hoping to share more with the public about why the city opted to cut ties with Colburn even after the former manager indicated he wanted to stay on the job for at least a few more years.
A non-disparagement clause in the separation agreement doesn’t rule out giving at least a general answer, he said.
Beyond the transparency issues, the way city leaders ended Colburn’s employment could hurt the city’s chances of finding a good replacement, Werner said.
“That’s been the discussions that have been shared with me by members of the community since when this first started, is that by pushing — I use those words and those are other people’s words — by pushing Marty out without process or review or a smooth transition, it only harms our chances of bringing in top-notch candidates,” he said.
East Bay Township Supervisor Beth Friend said she understood the desire to maintain some privacy around employment matters, even for local government administration. State law affords employees the right to discuss these matters behind closed doors with the public bodies that employ them.
“With that, yes, there’s always a concern for transparency, and I feel like maybe residents do need to know what their elected officials are deciding or how they’re choosing their management,” she said.
Howe said he believes there’s nothing nefarious going on and — so long as nothing is being covered up — he is more focused on moving on. Howe said he’s hoping commissioners can commit to an open process to fill the vacant position.
“As long as they are moving forward as a body and recognizing that they’re moving to replace Marty for a purpose that they can, at least, if they don’t all agree, then at least they can understand and move forward with that, then that’s fine with me,” he said.
Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger came to Monday’s meeting to support Colburn, and afterward reiterated he had enjoyed working with him for six years.
Krueger declined to comment on the absence of any rationale for Colburn’s firing.
Colburn was key in reorganizing the city’s Department of Public Services to create the position Krueger holds after former Director Dave Green retired, Krueger said. The former city manager had good awareness of the importance of the city’s underground infrastructure. That proved important as he gave guidance to Krueger in his early days on the job, he said.
Colburn not only helped Krueger keep focused and find problem areas, but kept commissioners informed so they weren’t surprised when they were asked to approve a big-budget project.
Friend said she called Colburn to let him know she appreciated working with him and will miss having him as a colleague. They both served on the Grand Traverse County Department of Public Works. She considered Colburn a good advocate for the city, and an active, open-minded listener.
“He has good insight and feedback and is always just really a good collaborative partner,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.