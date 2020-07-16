TRAVERSE CITY — Community supporters said Wednesday they anxiously await Commissioner Betsy Coffia's return to the Grand Traverse County Board.
Coffia underwent surgery July 10 at the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor for a tumor behind her eye, most likely benign, information provided the Record-Eagle shows.
"We wish Commissioner Coffia all the best in recovery, and being back with us soon," said Carol Shuckra, of East Bay Township, a frequent commenter.
"I also would like to wish Betsy the best," said Kelli MacIntosh, a retired nurse and frequent commenter. "We really miss her presence at this meeting."
Coffia told County Administrator Nate Alger her recovery would last about a month and asked to be excused from board meetings until at least early August.
Her husband, Brendan O'Donnel, said his wife appreciates the outpouring of community support she's received and looks forward to returning to her role on the board.
Coffia is running as a Democrat for re-election in District 1, which includes parts of Traverse City, and will face Republican challenger Josephine Ferry in the general election in November.
A gofundme.com campaign to help with Coffia's recovery expenses raised $23,175 from 366 donors as of Thursday.
"Maybe you’re a service worker who has gone to her for tools to advocate for your rights during the COVID-19 reopening, or for a listening ear to hear your legitimate frustrations and fear as your unemployment benefits are stuck in bureaucratic limbo," fund campaign organizer Emily Magner wrote on the page.
"Maybe you’ve held a sign next to her at a rally for immigration justice or Black Lives Matter, maybe she’s asked you to volunteer on the Emergency Manager repeal in 2011, a healthcare worker meal train in 2020, or any number of other community actions over the past decade," she added. "She has fought tirelessly for all of us and now it’s our turn to show up for her."
Coffia informed Alger in an email her official diagnosis of sphenoid winged meningioma does not effect brain function or brain health.
"I take my ability to serve the people of our county as a sacred duty," she said in her email to Alger.
