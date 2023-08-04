MANISTEE — Lake Michigan’s waters and beaches near Manistee no longer had signs of a diesel spill two days after 45,000 gallons of the fuel spilled from a Great Lakes freighter.
Beach assessments and two flyovers by the U.S. Coast Guard found no visible sheen on Lake Michigan Friday, according to Lt. Heather Stemmerman, spokeswoman for the Coast Guard Great Lakes sector.
A temporary patch on the Manitowoc, the freighter that spilled the diesel, looked solid enough for the vessel to head to Muskegon for more permanent repairs, officials said.
”The American Bureau of Shipping and the Coast Guard will oversee the permanent repairs,” according to a USCG release. “Resources will remain available to respond during the transit, if needed.”
Crews on the bulk carrier first noticed the spill Wednesday afternoon as the vessel headed out from port, as previously reported. They spotted a sheen of red-dyed diesel fuel on the water coming from a hole in one of the freighter’s fuel tanks.
At the time, it was 200 meters wide by 1.6 miles long, but, by Thursday morning, had spread to 2-nautical-miles long by 3.5-nautical-miles wide.
Diesel started to leak from the vessel when it was 1.5 miles offshore and northwest from the mouth of the Manistee River. Crews noticed the freighter’s fuel gauges were rising before spotting a breach in the hull. They dropped anchor and called in a spill response organization as part of a spill response plan.
Transferring fuel from one tank to another to draw down the level below the hole, then patching it with epoxy stopped the leak.
Responders used tow and absorbent booms to clean up the diesel on the water. They paused briefly Thursday as storms moved through, but resumed their work that evening.
A cleanup company specializing in oil spills will handle whatever residual diesel fuel remains, Stemmerman said.
Beach assessments continue, although no impacts to the shoreline near the spill have been spotted, according to the USCG.
District Health Department #10 reopened Fifth Avenue Beach and North Beach access in Manistee after closing these areas over fears of contamination, according to a release from the department.
Environmental Health Supervisor Matt Fournier urged anyone in and around Manistee to watch for diesel fuel and report any sightings along Lake Michigan’s shore in Manistee County by calling 723-6241.
Along with the Coast Guard and vessel owner Grand River Navigation, Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Manistee County Emergency Management, Benzie County Emergency Management, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Manistee and Benzie County Sheriff’s Offices and the city of Manistee responded to the spill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.