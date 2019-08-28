NORTHPORT — U.S. Coast Guard helicopters hummed over Northport Tuesday after calls about a tugboat sunken beneath the town’s namesake bay.
Jan Morgan, office manager at the Northport Boat Yard, said she first noticed orange and blue remains of the 33-foot boat, dubbed “Rawhide,” peeking out above the water’s surface around sunrise.
Coast Guard responders received a call shortly after around 7:50 a.m. and ventured out to investigate. They found an oil sheen blooming around the vessel, which personnel moved to contain with a boom, according to Lt. Sean Murphy.
“It’s contained pretty well, he said. “(Anything outside the bloom) wind and wave action should break it up and disperse it.”
Rawhide had been anchored before it sank and nobody was on board at the time.
The boat had been parked in a small cove, Morgan said — a bight in the bay — for two or three weeks before sinking after a night of high winds.
“It’s generally pretty protected there, but those southeast winds are terrible,” Morgan said. “It was very, very windy.”
National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Cornish said early Tuesday hours brought winds of 15-20 mph and peak gusts as high as 32 at the Grand Traverse Lighthouse. The office had no measures of wind or wave data on Northport Bay itself, however.
“It’s hard to say, depending on how the bay is oriented compared to winds on the open lake,” Cornish said. “Those are definitely gusty winds, but enough to actually sink a vessel by itself? It’s hard to say one way or another.”
Morgan dealt with aftermath of the winds herself — one of the marina’s sizable metal buoys came dislodged in the waves and was washed ashore in the night. She also helped rescue several beached jet skis and heard of more than one boat coming off moorings.
“It was something else,” Morgan said.
Murphy said Rawhide’s owner, will attempt to salvage the vessel Wednesday morning. Coast Guard personnel will oversee the salvage and ensure any hazardous material, like remaining fuel, is properly disposed of.
USCG will also investigate the cause of the sinking.
Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich and Leelanau County Fire Department officials did not return calls for comment Tuesday afternoon.
