TRAVERSE CITY — There are plenty of organizations working on improving Traverse City’s quality of life, said David Mengebier, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation president and CEO.
But they’re not always coordinating and collaborating — he’s had several conversations with people who suggest focusing on issues like early literacy, affordable housing or mobility issues like public transit, only for Mengebier to tell them someone’s already working on it.
That’s where the Community Development Coalition of Northwest Michigan comes in, Mengebier said. Its aim since its start in 2019 isn’t to form all sorts of new initiatives or projects, but rather to create cohesion between those already underway.
“What we’re really trying to do is bring together work that the business and nonprofit and government communities are already working on in a more strategic fashion,” he said. “In some respect the community development strategy is providing the connective tissue between a lot of the great work that’s going on.”
Mengebier will tell Traverse City commissioners about the coalition’s work at their meeting Monday, he said. They’ll also hear about its scorecard of goals under three major categories: economic, societal and environmental.
Economic goals include growing the region’s IT, science and other high-paying professional jobs and increasing the number of people with post-secondary degrees or certifications.
Among the societal goals are increasing public transit use, tackling depression among youth and shrinking the number of households spending more than 45 percent of income on housing and transportation.
Environmental goals include preserving more open space and farmland, cutting carbon emissions and installing more large-scale green infrastructure projects to preserve water quality.
Those are all ideas from coalition partners, Mengebier said — Traverse Connect and Networks Northwest are partnering on growing higher-paying jobs, Housing North’s working on improved access to housing and Grand Traverse Regional and Leelanau land conservancies both are working on land preservation, according to the scorecard.
Each one comes with a long-term goal and interim measure of progress.
The coalition’s focus is on improved outcomes, and Mengebier said he hopes it can be a call to action. Some of the major regional initiatives of the past 30 years focused on issues the region’s still grappling with today.
“This is the challenging thing, because every member that’s contributing to the coalition already has a full-time job and a whole long list of priorities and issues they’re working on, so sustaining this work over a period of time and really having an impact is challenging. But I sort of remain optimistic that we’re going to make a dent,” he said.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA
Commissioners on Monday also will consider removing a sunset date on their previous decision to stop issuing provisional medical marijuana retail licenses. Instead of ending on Dec. 31, that hold on issuing licenses would continue until city commissioners instruct the city clerk to start issuing them again.
Most city leaders favored the move when they introduced it in October, and city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said he anticipates they’ll approve it Monday.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht previously recommended dropping the sunset because the question of whether all medical marijuana provisioning centers will be allowed to sell recreational cannabis remains unsettled.
Two companies are suing the city, both over its scoring rubric for competitively awarding recreational marijuana retail licenses, and for limiting those licenses to four. Both the rubric and limit violate state law, they argued in court filings, claims the city denied in its responses.
A third is suing over the initial decision to stop issuing provisional medical marijuana retail permits, as previously reported. Green Stem LLC, the plaintiff, was next in line if one of the 13 license lottery winners wasn’t able to open on time.
