BELLAIRE — “Let’s get into it,” Michigan Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin, said, addressing the jury. “Terrorist attacks don’t just happen. An attack has to have some planning. It’s not a random event.”

Rollstin is lead prosecutor in a case against three men on trial in state court for their accused role of participating in a 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Prosecutors allege the men were angry about COVID restrictions and planned, with others, to kidnap the governor from her vacation home near Elk Rapids and were willing to attack or kill her Michigan State Police security detail to do so.

Governor kidnapping plot legal case Coverage of the legal case against those accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Eric Molitor, 39, of Cadillac, and twin brothers Michael and William Null, 41, of Barry County, each are charged with one count of providing material support for an act of terrorism and one count of being in possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Rollstin on Wednesday morning delivered an hour-and-a-half-long closing argument, telling jurors how the defendants hated law enforcement, hated the government, aligned themselves with Barry Croft and Adam Fox to bring about a civil war.

“They wanted to overthrow our government,” Rollstin said of the Null brothers. “As crazy as that sounds.”

Croft and Fox are serving lengthy prison sentences after conspiracy convictions last year in federal court. They each filed appeals earlier this month, seeking a hearing to ask the court to reverse their convictions or grant the men a new trial.

Two other defendants, Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris, were found not guilty in federal court.

Additional kidnap plot defendants, Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico last year were found guilty by a jury in Jackson County of state charges, providing material support for an act of terrorism and being in an illegal gang.

Four other men, Kaleb Franks and Ty Garbin in Jackson County, and Shawn Fix and Brian Higgins in Antrim County, accepted plea agreements with prosecutors.

Rollstin, in his closing, discussed elements of the crimes charged — that the charges say the defendants were armed and provided support, knowing that it would be used by others for an act of terrorism.

Rollstin said Molitor provided personnel (himself), a surveillance video of Whitmer’s vacation property and an RF detector — essentially a hand-held scanner which can scan for radio frequencies, i.e. cell phones — and that the Nulls provided personnel (themselves) and went along on the nighttime surveillance of the governor’s property.

“If you’re going to help somebody, knowing that they planned a terrorist act, that’s wrong,” Rollstin said. “They were going to bring the terrorism to Antrim County. I can’t say it any plainer than that.”

Defense attorneys presented their closing arguments Wednesday, too, each criticizing what one attorney called the state’s “guilty by association” trial strategy.

“There’s no direct evidence Mr. Molitor had intent,” said William Barnett, who represents Molitor.

“As this guy sat on that witness stand, did he have it, intent?” Barnett said. “Not Mr. Fox, not Mr. Croft — Mr. Molitor. He is on trial. He is the defendant.”

Molitor, who acknowledged being on the daytime surveillance, testified last week he didn’t know the group was going to surveil the governor’s vacation home until he was in Elk Rapids and, for part of the trip, felt afraid of Fox and played along.

William Null also previously testified and his attorney, Damian Nunzio, said the prosecution used misdirection and intimated a relationship between the Nulls and Fox and Croft that didn’t exist.

“We saw video after video, audio after audio,” Nunzio said. “You heard their crazy rants. Ladies and gentlemen, you’ve seen more of the rants of Barry Croft and Adam Fox than my client has.”

Instead, Nunzio argued that Fox saw the Null brothers in media photographs and video, then falsely bragged they had signed onto his plan as a way for Fox to boost his own profile.

Nunzio listed several meetings and social media chats Fox organized or attended in the months leading up to the Oct. 7, 2020, arrest, in which the Null brothers either did not attend or participate, were not invited or where Fox consciously kept them away, he said.

“He was using them,” Nunzio said of Fox. “Terrorists use people.”

The prosecution, Nunzio said, never proved either of the Null brothers, who own several firearms, had a firearm with them when the state says they participated in the nighttime surveillance.

Michael Null was the only defendant of the three who did not testify during the trial.

His attorney, Thomas Siver, briefly referenced this in his closing.

“There’s not much to say when your client hasn’t done anything wrong,” Siver said. “No evidence or testimony has gone against my client.”

The audio and video evidence presented by the prosecution was meant to make the jury “cringe,” Siver said, but did not show that his client committed any crime.

“You’re not going to find, anywhere in there, that Mike Null knew of Fox’s plan,” Siver added, of the large binder of trial exhibits. “He didn’t provide any support, he didn’t provide any material, he didn’t provide any information.”

Siver also referenced the number of meetings or online chats in which Michael Null was not present and said his client never downloaded, to his phone, Wire or Threema, messaging apps used by others for encrypted chats.

None of the defendants’ attorneys argued an entrapment defense — which can be used when a defendant admits guilt but says they committed crimes at the urging of government agents and would not have otherwise done so.

Defense attorneys did, however, call attention to the number of undercover FBI agents and FBI informants — two agents, three informants — involved in the investigation.

They also said how evidence showed some of these undercover assets went beyond serving as a listening post and accepted a militia leadership role or assisted with firearms training.

Rollstin, on redirect, told jurors that defendants’ attorneys’ statements are not evidence, then 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn directed court staff to randomly excuse six alternate jurors and adjourned court at about 5:15 p.m.

Hamlyn said he’d give jury instructions Thursday morning, beginning at 9 a.m., and the jury would begin deliberations immediately afterward.