TRAVERSE CITY — It’s time for the clocks to “spring forward,” but the weather may not be quick to follow.
Sunday morning marks the beginning of daylight saving time, meaning clocks will need to shift ahead one hour starting at 2 a.m. That means one less hour of sleep this weekend, darker mornings for a few months, and lighter evenings. The annual ritual is one of many instances signaling that winter’s end may be drawing nearer.
Still, the process of getting there might not be incredibly straightforward.
“March is kind of that transitional time for northern Michigan where it can feel like a very hard winter, or it can feel like an early spring,” said Sean Christensen, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gaylord.
Indeed, in the NWS historical records, March shows some of the widest spreads of record highs and lows. Near Traverse City, the month has seen temperatures as high as 80 degrees and as low as -15 degrees.
This year, the forecast for the next month should remain normal, or slightly below, with highs ranging from the mid-to-high 30s, Christensen said.
“I wouldn’t be shocked if we saw a couple days above 40 degrees, but for the most part, it’s going to be on the cooler side,” he said.
This weekend may also bring continued reminders of winter. Friday brought some snow to the region, and NWS projects more could be on its way from Sunday through Monday. As of Friday afternoon, Christensen said that system was still “changing a lot,” so the exact accumulations were hard to quantify.
The eastern side of northern Michigan — around Rogers City and along Lake Huron in general — is likely in store to receive the most snowfall, but there is a good chance of some accumulation throughout the tip of the mitt, Christensen said.
By astronomical metrics, the start of spring is still nearly two weeks away. The Spring Equinox falls this year on March 20.
Meteorological spring has already begun. For record-keeping and data-tracking purposes, the National Weather Service designates March 1 as the first day of its “spring” season. Likewise, meteorological summer begins June 1, meteorological fall Sept. 1, and meteorological winter Dec. 1, comprising four equal seasons of exactly three months each.
Looking further afield, Farmers’ Almanac this week issued a press release outlining projections for summer temperatures and precipitation. The annual periodical is predicting a warmer-than-usual, perhaps even record-breaking, summer in many parts of the country.
“Our forecast is pointing toward a long, hot summer with the heat feeling unrelenting, hanging on from June through September,” editor Peter Geiger said in the release.
In parts of the midwest, including Michigan, soggy conditions are expected as well.
How reliable might that forecast be?
Christensen declined to comment specifically on the legitimacy of the periodicals methods.
For their part, Farmers’ Almanac says its predications are based “on a mathematical and astronomical formula that considers a variety of factors, including: sunspot activity, tidal action of the Moon, positions of the planets, and proprietary equations.”
At the National Weather Service, forecasters focus much more on short-term weather patterns, although the organization’s partner, the Climate Predication Center, tracks more seasonal trends.
As it stands, the Climate Predication Center’s projections for Summer 2022 seem largely compatible with Farmers’ Almanac, Christensen said. The federal agency is currently predicting temperatures “near normal,” with precipitation “slightly above normal.”
“That being said, with all the global atmospheric conditions going on, this has been a very challenging year to forecast long term,” Christensen said.
Those conditions have been impacted significantly by the strong Pacific winds being seen on the country’s west coast, bring heavy precipitation to the region, including snow in California this month.
Meteorologists have express more skepticism regarding the accuracy of Farmers’ Almanac and its competitor, Old Farmer’s Almanac, which make climate predictions up to a year in advance.
In a 2007 article, Pennsylvania State University meteorologist Paul Knight said the “ability to predict events that far in advance is zero.”
A University of Illinois analysis in 2010 found the accuracy of Old Farmer’s Almanac to be 52 percent — a coin toss.
