TRAVERSE CITY — For the third time in a decade, when Grand Traverse County Register of Deeds Peggy Haines sounded the alarm, her colleagues from across the state responded.
"We're here to say, we're speaking out against the idea of a combination county clerk, registers of deeds office," Brandon Denby, register of deeds from Livingston County, told county commissioners.
"I've gone back through the files and we've waged battles against this idea since the 1960s," he said.
Denby drove from the Detroit area to attend a commission meeting Wednesday, where combining offices into a single elected position was on the agenda.
In December, commissioners directed staff to gather information on the pros and cons of combining the two elected positions.
Finance Director Dean Bott said Wednesday both offices functioned well, used technology to enhance services, and he saw no "compelling reason," to make a change — a conclusion which pleased Haines' and her supporters.
"We have over 600 statutory requirements," said Katie Albosta Kelly, register of deeds in Saginaw County and a former county commissioner. "I urge you to take that into consideration."
Penny Klein, who works with Kelly, also attended the meeting as did Michele Stevenson of Roscommon County and Stuart Sanders, Newaygo County. All said combining the offices could result in diminished customer service and might not save money.
Commissioner Sonny Wheelock Jr. made a motion to continue the county's two elected positions.
"I've been through this discussion at least three times that I can recall," Wheelock said. "I can see absolutely no benefit to Grand Traverse County, its citizens or our budget."
"Five of us are new to this commission," said Commissioner Betsy Coffia, who seconded. "When I think of the issues we ran on, not one of us ran on the issue of eliminating elected positions and getting ourselves down in the weeds of this job they do every single day. I feel like the board gets off track on things the voters did not expect us to do."
Coffia said she'd rather the board discuss affordable housing, high-speed rural broadband and county planning.
"My point is, we have real business we were elected to do that directly impacts the people of this county and eliminating elected officials is not why we're here."
Wheelock's motion ultimately passed 4-2, but not before Commissioner Gordie La Pointe said he was going to "go against the grain" and support the idea of having a combined position, and suggested the technical aspects of the Register of Deeds could be made into a staff position.
La Pointe said he spent a morning in the Register of Deeds office to better understand the demands of the position.
"You take a chance of bringing somebody in that's totally unqualified," said La Pointe, of keeping the position as one elected by the voters. "How people elect that position is beyond me, other than I like the name and you're in the right party."
The Michigan constitution mandates both the Register of Deeds and the County Clerk be elected, though the positions can be combined into one elected office.
According to data provided to the Michigan Association of Counties, about 35 of the state’s 83 counties have a clerk-register who does both jobs.
The issue of doing it in Grand Traverse County was bandied about in 2016 and ultimately rejected.
Wheelock, Coffia, Hundley and Jewett all supported keeping two offices; La Pointe and Clous voted against. Hentschel was not present at the meeting.
