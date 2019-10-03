Clearing the record: 10/04/19 13 hrs ago Because of a reporter’s error, a mistake was made in the Elk Rapids Schools’ count. The district is up 12 students from October 2018 to October 2019. Tags Mistake School Student Count Rapid District Elk Reporter Recommended for you This Week's Circulars Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Record-Eagle Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.record-eagle.com. Obituaries GAUTHIER, Melvin Mar 20, 1926 - Sep 26, 2019 Decker, Irene ROBERTS, Stuart Oct 1, 2019 GALINDO SR., Edward Nov 23, 1941 - Sep 25, 2019 LAYMAN, Cathy Jul 2, 1956 - Sep 28, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLake Michigan mystery solvedJames Cook: Injured Rayder saved girl's life at gamePolice: Armed robbery reported in Traverse CitySupport floods in for suspended Kalkaska superintendentPrep roundup: Benzie's Jones runs fastest national time for a freshmanDeputies investigating reported Town & Country drive-by shootingCrash between car, semi results in fatalityHunters have popular weedkiller in their sightsCherry Capital Airport continues to attract new serviceErlewine unfurls standout Harvest Gathering set with new album on way Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLake Michigan mystery solvedJames Cook: Injured Rayder saved girl's life at gamePolice: Armed robbery reported in Traverse CitySupport floods in for suspended Kalkaska superintendentPrep roundup: Benzie's Jones runs fastest national time for a freshmanDeputies investigating reported Town & Country drive-by shootingCrash between car, semi results in fatalityHunters have popular weedkiller in their sightsCherry Capital Airport continues to attract new serviceErlewine unfurls standout Harvest Gathering set with new album on way Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
