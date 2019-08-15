Because of a reporter's error, the incorrect date was given on page B2 of the Aug. 15 Record-Eagle. The Dune Dash starts at 9 a.m. Aug. 17 at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Clearing the record
This Week's Circulars
Record-Eagle Photos
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Shetler Family Dairy to close
- Let's talk about sex: Local church offers sex ed for young teens
- Leland legend Larry Glass passes away
- Pass, block, bond: Disappointment, death, redemption for Titan duo
- TC's Kerridge signs with Browns
- Program's momentum a priority at TC Central
- Gov. Whitmer pushes for state budget
- State's decision on TCAPS appeal could affect other districts
- Whitmer: Great Lakes need federal money
- Vodka made from Kalkaska County potatoes
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Shetler Family Dairy to close
- Let's talk about sex: Local church offers sex ed for young teens
- Leland legend Larry Glass passes away
- Pass, block, bond: Disappointment, death, redemption for Titan duo
- TC's Kerridge signs with Browns
- Program's momentum a priority at TC Central
- Gov. Whitmer pushes for state budget
- State's decision on TCAPS appeal could affect other districts
- Whitmer: Great Lakes need federal money
- Vodka made from Kalkaska County potatoes
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.