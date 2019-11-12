Clearing the Record BY BRENDAN QUEALY bquealy@record-eagle.com Brendan Quealy Education reporter Author email 10 hrs ago Because of a reporter's error, it was incorrectly reported that Glen Lake Community Schools canceled classes at noon Monday. GLCS completed the school day, but after-school activities were canceled. Tags School Day Error Community Schools Hydrography Noon Glen Lake Class Activity Brendan Quealy Education reporter Author email Follow Brendan Quealy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you This Week's Circulars Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Record-Eagle Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.record-eagle.com. Obituaries GARRY, Michael Dec 17, 1962 - Nov 5, 2019 Buytaert, Elizabeth JOHNSON, Maxine Jul 4, 1934 - Nov 6, 2019 HOWARD SR., Robert Feb 9, 1953 - Nov 7, 2019 Gillette Drew Gore, Elizabeth Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTC Gander Outdoors store closingCherry Capital Airport to buy home near runwayJudge recused, hearing delayed in murder case against TC teenTrustee calls for TCAPS board to resignNew PFAS tracking research launches at Camp Grayling's airfieldOpinion: Time to return to the job of serving studentsTC voters select two commissioners, reelect mayorEarly winter storm wallops areaTCAPS seeking help to repair board relationsSheriff: 2 arrested after incident at storage unit Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTC Gander Outdoors store closingCherry Capital Airport to buy home near runwayJudge recused, hearing delayed in murder case against TC teenTrustee calls for TCAPS board to resignNew PFAS tracking research launches at Camp Grayling's airfieldOpinion: Time to return to the job of serving studentsTC voters select two commissioners, reelect mayorEarly winter storm wallops areaTCAPS seeking help to repair board relationsSheriff: 2 arrested after incident at storage unit Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
