Because of a designer's error, two columns in the COVID-19 numbers box were intermingled on Sunday, incorrectly combining recoveries and confirmed infections in the printed edition. Please see this link for up to date numbers as of yesterday.
Clearing the Record: 05/31/20
This Week's Circulars
Record-Eagle Photos
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Rain leaves flooding, damage throughout Traverse City
- BREAKING: Sewage backs up into Boardman River
- TIRED OF WAITING: Some claiming unemployment getting paid, others facing frustrating wait
- UPDATE: No-contact order issued for beaches
- Warm air, cold water create deadly situation
- MediLodge receives 7 new COVID-19 transfers
- First cannabis dispensary opens in Kalkaska; both medical, recreational available
- Free COVID-19 tests announced for Traverse City site; results will help track disease
- Political brouhaha erupts in Antrim County over dock installation request by Gov.'s husband
- Police search for driver in minor hit and run
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Rain leaves flooding, damage throughout Traverse City
- BREAKING: Sewage backs up into Boardman River
- TIRED OF WAITING: Some claiming unemployment getting paid, others facing frustrating wait
- UPDATE: No-contact order issued for beaches
- Warm air, cold water create deadly situation
- MediLodge receives 7 new COVID-19 transfers
- First cannabis dispensary opens in Kalkaska; both medical, recreational available
- Free COVID-19 tests announced for Traverse City site; results will help track disease
- Political brouhaha erupts in Antrim County over dock installation request by Gov.'s husband
- Police search for driver in minor hit and run
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.