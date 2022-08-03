Clear wins for some House races

TRAVERSE CITY — Some apparent winners for state House of Representatives nominations emerged as primary election results trickled in this morning.
Democratic candidate Betsy Coffia of Traverse City was well-positioned to take the nomination to run for the House’s 103rd District. As of midnight Tuesday, the incomplete and unofficial count put her at 8,459 votes to Democratic candidate Michael Brodsky’s 1,485.
“I believe that the results tonight, while they’re still unofficial and are still coming in, demonstrate an incredible amount of community support and it’s very humbling,” Coffia said. “And we’re very excited to do the work to make sure that we win in the general election in November.”
A message was left for Brodsky around midnight Tuesday.
It’s likely Coffia will face Republican state Rep. Jack O’Malley of Lake Ann in the general election. He looked set to surpass a primary challenge by GOP candidate Heather Cerone, with 6,433 to Cerone’s 2,163.
A message for Cerone was left around midnight Tuesday.
O’Malley said he is pleased with the results and that he was confident in his campaign. There are still actions he hopes to take on childcare and education as a state representative if he wins in November as well.
“I was confident that I could win, and I look forward to the race in November,” he said. “I plan to win that one too.”
The final candidates will run in November to represent a district that will cover all of Leelanau County once it takes effect, plus parts of Benzie and Grand Traverse counties, including Traverse City and bordering townships.
For the 105th District, state Rep. Ken Borton, R-Gaylord, had a strong lead in a four-way primary where Mark McFarlin, Kim Morley and Diane Randall challenged the sitting lawmaker eyeing a largely redrawn district.
With partial results from most counties and a few still unreported by midnight, Borton had 7,160 votes to McFarlin’s 810, Morley’s 2,320 and Randall’s 1,176.
Messages for Morley and Randall were left around midnight.
McFarlin, reached by text, said the results followed the spending and that voters chose the biggest spender as Borton demonstrated with his support for the latest state budget — a vote Borton previously cast as bringing crucial funding for the district’s infrastructure and other needs.
The new borders of the 105th District will include all of Crawford, Missaukee, Otsego and Roscommon counties, plus parts of Antrim, Kalkaska and Oscoda counties.
Meanwhile, another sitting Republican lawmaker was neck-and-neck with challenger and GOP candidate Katie Kniss. State Rep. John Roth, formerly of Traverse City and now of Interlochen, had a narrow lead of 4,913 to Kniss’ 4,710 after trailing her most of the night as results came in, minus results from Antrim County.
Kniss, reached by text prior to midnight, said she’d be happy to comment once results are final.
Roth said he was feeling relieved to have taken the lead, but agreed the race was too close to call at around 12:30 a.m. today.
“If I’m lucky enough to win tomorrow, I’ll have to get to know these counties better,” he said.
The new 104th District will include parts of Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Manistee and Wexford counties.
All results are not final until the counties’ board of canvassers certify the results.
Record-Eagle reporter Grace George contributed to this article.
