Clarifying the record: Mardi Link Mardi Link Author email 12 hrs ago A story that ran Friday on A1 requires clarification: Of the $270,000 purchase of 718 Duell Road by the airport commission, $13,500 will be paid for with taxes from airline ticket sales.
