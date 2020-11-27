ELK RAPIDS — Court filings on behalf of Elk Rapids village government revealed what officials legally characterize as missteps by a former employee that led to a zoning fight in a Lake Michigan shoreline neighborhood.
It’s a brouhaha about a bed and breakfast owned by area resident Leslie Lee, known for helping to launch billion-dollar company U.S. Robotics and writing about Ireland.
Lawyer Scott Howard on Oct. 30 filed a civil suit against Spring Lighthouse and Lee, its owner, on behalf of Elk Rapids village government for zoning violations, seeking to have the court declare the business a nuisance property.
The court filing argues the village’s former zoning administrator Matthew Lafferty, of Traverse City, made decisions about the bed and breakfast that were erroneous and outside his scope of authority. Lee should have known that, the suit alleges.
Lafferty declined to comment on the pending litigation when contacted this week by the Record-Eagle. He was unaware of the suit until provided a copy by the newspaper.
The at-issue hospitality business in a residential neighborhood has been the focus of a bevy of neighbor complaints for months.
“It doesn’t matter who you think you are. No one should be above the law,” said Teri Kuffner, who lives immediately adjacent to Lee’s B&B.
Neighbors complained for months that village officials wrongly allowed the B&B at 106 Oak St. to continue running despite a laundry list of zoning violations: renting out more rooms than allowed; not requiring the owner to reside there and instead allowing an on-site manager; inadequate parking that spills onto public streets; an accessory dwelling unit built into the public right of way; raucous behavior among guests who also trespass on neighboring properties; and other complaints.
Kuffner complained at the Nov. 16 council meeting that the B&B innkeeper had now taken to parking her vehicle for lengthy periods on the opposite side of the street, further violating village zoning.
“She’s really going overboard now by parking on the other side of Oak Street,” Kuffner said. “She’s smearing it in your faces.”
The issue has been a recurring discussion item during village board sessions this year, occupying much time during public meetings done via online video-conferencing.
Attorney Andrew Shotwell, who represents Lee and the B&B, said it was unexpected the village opted to file suit.
“We have attempted to work with the village for some time regarding their concerns and were surprised when they voted at their meeting to pursue litigation in light of those ongoing discussions,” he said.
Shotwell further argued his client’s business has always been in full compliance with the village’s zoning code.
“My client has also been completely transparent and has worked with the village from the very beginning of this project. In fact, at the very start of this project, my client went to the village, explained what she wanted to do, and was advised by the planning and zoning administrator exactly how to proceed,” Shotwell said.
Lafferty worked as the village’s zoning administrator from April to mid-December and considered the B&B’s first zoning request during his third week on the job, according to a time line pieced together through documents released under Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act.
Shotwell said he will vigorously defend any claims brought against Lee and her business.
“She has expended significant time, energy, and money in direct reliance on the representations and actions of the Village and its officers and employees. The Village Council’s complete reversal of its prior actions and decisions are wrong and legally unenforceable,” he said.
The Antrim County civil suit has been assigned to 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power, according to court records.
