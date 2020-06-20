TRAVERSE CITY — A 20-year-plus dream became a reality after a 30-minute closed session.
The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority approved a purchase agreement for $1.75 million with TCF Bank to build a long-discussed Civic Square at 203 S. Union St., currently a Chemical Bank branch. It’ll be the future home of a public gathering space.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy, Rotary Club of Traverse City outgoing President Homer Nye and Rotary Charities Chairman Jeff Hickman announced the project at a press conference following the meeting. The club and related charity organization are partnering on a project known as Rotary Square, one that Nye said will commemorate the club’s 100th anniversary.
“Now, Rotary’s motto is, ‘Service above self,’ and so as we thought about projects, and there were several ideas, we decided that the project certainly must serve others and not just the club,” Nye said.
The bank will eventually give way to a public space where friends meet, musicians play, cultures mix and ideas are shared, TCF Bank Regional President Scot Zimmerman said. TCF Bank is known as Chemical Bank in Michigan.
TCF Bank aims to support the communities it serves, and the project’s a great opportunity to do just that, Zimmerman said.
Derenzy said the strong partnership between the bank, city, state and Rotary Club of Traverse City is what’s making the 22-year-old idea a reality and called it “transformational.”
The DDA unanimously approved the purchase agreement after returning from a 30-minute closed session Friday morning to discuss buying the property from TCF Bank. The project was made possible by a $1 million grant from Rotary Charities and $2 million from the state.
DDA Board Chair Leah Bagdon McCallum said the site is perfect, being so close to Hannah and Lay parks, the latter of which is the site of the Bryan Crough memorial honoring the former DDA leader. Crough died in 2013.
“Brian’s kind of looking down on this awesome project that he was kind of a forefather of thinking about for this place,” she said.
It’s also near the future site of FishPass, Bagdon McCallum said — the structure and its selective, two-way fish passage system is set to replace the Union Street Dam, as previously reported.
She told the authority board that the Civic Square has been discussed for 20 years and is one of the main reasons she joined the board. Bagdon McCallum was audibly emotional when discussing the project.
“It’s a big deal; a big project,” she said. “It’s a big deal for Traverse City.”
Other members of the DDA board of directors also expressed enthusiastic support for the project.
“I’m very proud of the DDA moving forward with the new Civic Square,” Vice Chairman Gabe Schneider said.
“This is a tremendous benefit for the city of Traverse City,” DDA Board Treasurer Scott Hardy added.
Carruthers said it’s not the original site envisioned for the civic square, but he agreed with Bagdon McCallum that it’ll bring some vibrancy to the downtown’s west half. The DDA will start in August to seek public input on what the civic square project will include, Derenzy said. There’s also more money to raise, as previous estimates put construction at $5 million.
A 2019 appraisal valued the property at $1,785,000, Derenzy said.
Chemical Bank is in an attractive spot that customers know and like, so the easy answer on selling the property would’ve been “no,” Zimmerman said. But the right answer was “yes” considering the benefit to the community and, in the long run, the bank.
Chemical Bank will remain at the current location until a new one opens nearby, Zimmerman said — Derenzy said there’s a 240-day due diligence period during which the bank must find a new location.
One idea is to build a drive-through on a city-owned parking lot across from State Street, Carruthers said.
Derenzy said the plan is to seek a developer to build a mixed-use structure where Lot G currently is, one that would include a bank drive-through, parking and housing. Chemical Bank could be an owner or tenant, and whether the city would keep, sell or lease the property is to be determined.
She’ll ask city commissioners at their July 6 meeting to declare Lot G as surplus property, then authorize a request for qualifications to find a developer.
Infill isn’t a new idea for the DDA, and a subcommittee in 2018 identified State Street as having lots of surface parking where infill could happen, Derenzy said.
She broached the idea around nine months ago when negotiating with TCF Bank as a way for the company to keep a downtown branch.
Carruthers said he’s hoping the city can get some “truly affordable” housing in the new building while also making room for the civic square.
